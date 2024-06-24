In brief Simplifying... In brief Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Marcus Stoinis have all made their mark in T20 World Cup history with their all-round performances.

Chase's 53-run knock and key wickets in a recent match, Bravo's 66-run innings and four wickets against India in 2009, Watson's dual heroics against Ireland and India in 2012, and Stoinis's unbeaten 67 and three wickets against Oman in 2024, all highlight their significant contributions to their respective teams.

These performances underline the importance of all-rounders in the fast-paced T20 format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chase displayed his all-round brilliance against SA (Source: X/@windiescricket)

T20 WC: Roston Chase enters elite list with all-round heroics

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:19 pm Jun 24, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Roston Chase was at his all-round best for West Indies in their final Super 8 game against South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Though WI lost the game and bowed out of the semi-final race, Chase scored a fifty besides scalping three wickets. Here are the all-rounders with the double of 50 runs and three wickets in a T20 WC match.

#1

Roston Chase versus South Africa, 2024

Chase arrived with the scorecard reading 5/2. He rescued WI with a crucial 81-run stand with Kyle Mayers (35). Chase ended up scoring 53 off 42 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). The off-spinner later claimed key wickets of Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, and David Miller to finish with 3/12(3 overs). Despite his efforts, SA (124/7) accomplished the revised target.

#2

Dwayne Bravo versus India, 2009

Dwayne Bravo's all-round show floored India in the 2009 T20 WC match at the Lord's. The West Indies pacer, who claimed 4/38 in four overs, dismissed Gautam Gambhir to open his account. MS Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan were his other victims as India were restricted to 153/7. Bravo later scored 66* (36) as West Indies crossed the line (4s: 4, 6s: 3).

#3

Shane Watson versus Ireland, 2012

Australia's Shane Watson was too good for Ireland in the 2012 T20 WC game in Colombo. He dismissed William Porterfield on the match's first ball before removing Niall O'Brien and Kevin O'Brien. Watson finished with 3/26 in four overs. The opener later hammered a 30-ball 51 as Australia comfortably accomplished the 124-run target (5 fours, 3 sixes).

#4

Shane Watson versus India, 2012

Team India also faced Watson's wrath in the 2012 edition. He got the key wickets of Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina as India were restricted to 140/7 in Colombo. Watson claimed 3/34 in his four overs. Australia (141/1) chased down the target in just 14.5 overs as Watson scored a breathtaking 72 off just 42 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 7).

#5

Marcus Stoinis versus Oman, 2024

Marcus Stoinis delivered with both bat and ball as Australia thrashed Oman earlier in the ongoing competition. While Australia's top-order batters struggled to get going, Stoinis scored an unbeaten 67 off just 36 balls as the Aussies finished at 164/5 in Barbados (2 fours, 6 sixes). He later claimed three wickets to finish with 3/19 in 3 overs). Australia eventually prevailed by 39 runs.