In brief Simplifying... In brief South Africa has made history by reaching their first-ever final in ICC World Cups, breaking their semi-final jinx.

They achieved this feat by defeating Afghanistan, who were bowled out for a record low of 56 runs in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Despite their loss, Afghanistan's journey to the semi-finals, including a stunning victory over Australia, was a remarkable achievement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Africa won by nine wickets (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

SA reach their first-ever final in ICC World Cups: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:10 am Jun 27, 202408:10 am

What's the story South Africa reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup final after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas tamed Afghanistan after bowling them out for 56 in the first semi-final of the 2024 edition. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets each, while only Azmatullah Omarzai scored in double figures for Afghanistan. Notably, Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Match

A look at match summary

SA were all over Afghanistan after the latter elected to bat. Jansen and Kagiso Rabada struck in quick succession, reducing the Afghans to 23/5 inside the Powerplay. Anrich Nortje and Shamsi joined the party, having cleaned up the tail. Afghanistan perished for a mere 56 (11.5 overs). In response, SA were perturbed by variable bounce, but Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram got them home.

Score

Afghanistan lost five wickets in Powerplay

Afghanistan were down to 28/5 after the first six overs. They lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, and Nangeyalia Kharote in this phase. As per Cricbuzz, five wickets are the most lost by a team inside the Powerplay in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Afghanistan became the third side to lose as many wickets in this phase in T20 WC 2024.

Total

Lowest total in T20 WC semi-finals

As mentioned, Afghanistan's 56 is the lowest-ever total by a side in a T20 World Cup semi-final. This is also the second-lowest total by a full-member team in T20 World Cups. Notably, Afghanistan recorded their first-ever sub-70 total in T20I cricket. No other side has registered a total of less than 75 runs against South Africa in the shortest format.

Bowlers

SA bowlers ran riot in Tarouba

The Proteas bowlers thwarted Afghanistan in the big semi-final. Jansen and Rabada blew up their top order in no time. Nortje and Shamsi didn't let the Afghan batters settle thereafter. While Jansen (3/16 in three) and Shamsi (3/6 in 1.5) took six wickets between them, Rabada (2/14 in three) and Nortje (2/7 in three) shared four wickets. Notbaly, Rabada bowled a double-wicket maiden.

Farooqi

Most wickets in a T20 WC edition

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi once again struck for Afghanistan as he dismissed SA opener Quinton de Kock. With this, Farooqi became the highest wicket-taker in an edition of the T20 World Cup. Farooqi, recording his 17th scalp, went past Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who snapped up 16 wickets in the 2022 edition. No other bowler has more than 15 wickets in this regard.

SA

SA break deadlock to reach semis

South Africa, who are known to choke in the semi-finals, have finally broken the deadlock. They have qualified for their first-ever final in ICC World Cups (ODI or T20I). Before this match, SA lost seven semi-finals, seven in the 50-over World Cups and two in T20 WCs. The Proteas now eye their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan's incredible run comes to an end

Although Afghanistan tanked in the semi-final, their incredible run to the semi-final was magical. The Afghans reached the Super 8 from Group C, after beating Uganda, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea. Afghanistan lost to India but stunned Australia, booking the semis berth with a miraculous win over Bangladesh. This eliminated Australia from the tournament.