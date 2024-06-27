Georgia beat Group F winners Portugal (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Georgia reach Euro 2024 knockouts with Portugal scalp: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 am Jun 27, 202402:54 am

What's the story Georgia beat Group F winners Portugal on matchday 3 to reach the UEFA European Championship round of 16. A much changed Portugal side suffered a 2-0 defeats in the hands of Georgia, who finished third in the group. Georgia are one of the top four third-placed teams to reach the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Turkey finished second after beating the Czech Republic. Here's more.

Georgia

Georges Mikautadze is Euro 2024's top scorer

Georgia made Portugal pay, who opted for rotation after sealing the group on matchday 2. Georges Mikautadze, who scored Georgia's second goal in the 57th minute via a penalty, has now scored more goals than any other player at Euro 2024 (3). Meanwhile, he is the only player to score 2+ goals and provide an assist. He now has 13 goals for Georgia.

First half

What happened in the first half?

It was a poor start for Portugal defender Antonio Silva, who gave the ball away on the halfway line. Mikautadze got a chance to lead a break before sliding the ball in for his strike partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who buried a finish inside the far corner. Georgia went ahead in within two minutes. Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili then made a series of fine saves.

2nd half

Summary of the second half

It was a fast start in the second half with both sides coming close. Diogo Dalot then tested Mamardashvili, who was forced to make a stunning save. It was Silva who conceded a penalty. The referee didn't award a penalty but VAR intervened as he was asked to check the pitchside monitor and the decision was reversed. Portugal stepped up but Mamardashvili denied them.

Information

Here are the match stats

Portugal had 1.81 expected goals compared to 1.37 of Georgia. Portugal made 22 attempts with 5 shots on target. Georgia has three shots on target from 7 attempts. Roberto Martinez's men had 30 touches in the opposition box compared to Georgia's 11.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for the two teams

Georgia have qualified for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. They are the first European side to qualify from the group stage in their maiden major tournament since Iceland in Euro 2016. Portugal suffered their maiden competitive defeat since December 2022. It was also Martinez's maiden competitive defeat as Portugal's manager. He won all previous 12 competitive matches.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo makes his 50th appearance at major tournaments

As per Opta, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in his career. Before this, the Al-Nassr ace scored in each of the 10 group stages he played at Euros and the FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo became the first ever European men's player to make 50 appearances at major international tournaments (Euros, World Cup).