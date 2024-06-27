In brief Simplifying... In brief Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc has had some expensive overs in T20I cricket, with the costliest being 29 runs against India.

Mitchell Starc conceded 29 runs in an over against India (Image source: X/@ICC)

Most expensive overs of Mitchell Starc in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 12:08 am Jun 27, 2024

What's the story India beat Australia at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, Gros Islet, to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Men in Blue successfully defended 205, their third-highest total in T20 World Cups. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's assault on Mitchell Starc early on was a highlight. Starc conceded 29 runs in the third over, making it his most expensive over in T20Is.

29 runs vs India, Gros Islet, 2024 T20 WC

Australia had a perfect start as they removed Virat Kohli early on after electing to field. However, Rohit came out all guns blazing and took on Australia's wicket-taker, Starc. He smashed Starc for 4 sixes and a four in the third over. Overall, Starc conceded 29 runs in that over, the most by him in the shortest format.

22 runs vs New Zealand, 2021 T20 WC final

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final to claim the 2021 T20 World Cup title. The Aussies successfully chased down 173, with David Warner (53*) and Mitchell Marsh (77*) scoring half-centuries. However, Starc had an awful outing as he conceded 60 runs in four overs without taking a wicket. The 16th over bowled by him cost Australia 22 runs.

19 runs vs New Zealand, 2021 T20 WC final

In the same final, the 11th over bowled by Starc fetched New Zealand as many as 19 runs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed Starc for three boundaries in that over.

19 runs in four other games

Interestingly, Starc has conceded at least 19 runs in an over on four other occasions. The left-arm pacer did so against South Africa (2014), West Indies (2014), England (2024), and India (2014).