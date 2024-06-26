Belgium finished second in Group E (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Belgium to face France in Euro 2024 round of 16

What's the story Belgium finished second in Group E of the 2024 UEFA European Championship after a 0-0 draw against Ukraine. Romania won the group after drawing 1-1 against Slovakia. Notably, Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine have all finished on four points. However, Ukraine finished bottom of the group to get ousted. Belgium would be facing France in the round of 16. Here are further details.

First group with all four teams collecting four points

All four teams clocked one win and one defeat each across three matches. As per Opta, for the first time a group saw four teams finish with four points at the Euros. Ukraine, who finished bottom of the group, are the first side in the history of the competition to claim four points and exit.

First half

Ukraine were the better side in the first half

Ukraine made 7 attempts with 3 shots on target. Belgium had two shots on target from four attempts. Belgium managed 61% possession but had only four touches in the opposition box. Kevin De Bruyne's sublime pass behind Ukraine's defense saw Romelu Lukaku take a first-time shot but he was denied. Meanwhile, Ukraine had their moments but poor decisions in the final 3rd cost them.

Second half

Summary of the second half

Belgium had their moments in the second half with half chances. They kept Ukraine in their own half and managed to keep the ball. As the game progressed, Ukraine were lively and had some openings. In the 83rd minute, Ukraine almost scored directly from a corner. It was nervy toward the end but nobody found a goal.

Information

Here are the match stats

Ukraine had 0.73 expected goals compared to 0.91 of Belgium. Ukraine made 13 attempts with four shots on target. Belgium had 12 attempts with four shots on target. Belgium finished with 19 touches in the opposition box and owned 60% ball possession.