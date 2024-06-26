In brief Simplifying... In brief In their T20 cricket face-off, Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Jos Buttler four times in 12 innings, with Buttler averaging 17.75.

In T20 Internationals, Bumrah has taken Buttler's wicket twice.

Overall, Buttler has scored 11,819 runs in T20s, while Bumrah has claimed 291 wickets.

In T20 World Cup matches, Buttler has 990 runs and Bumrah has 22 wickets.

Buttler has been dismissed 4 times by Bumrah (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:11 pm Jun 26, 202410:11 pm

What's the story The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final will see defending champions England face India at Providence Stadium, Guyana. It was England who defeated India in the 2022 T20 WC semi-final. All eyes will be on India's premier bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been solid in the ongoing tournament. For England, skipper Jos Buttler is a pivotal asset upfront. We decode the stats.

Bumrah vs Buttler

Bumrah has dismissed Buttler four times

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 12 T20 innings, Bumrah has dismissed Buttler four times. The Englishman averages 17.75 with his strike rate being 86.58. Buttler has scored 71 runs from 82 balls. He has hit one six and 10 fours. Meanwhile, Bumrah has bowled 49 dot balls. However, Bumrah has been unsuccesful against Buttler in the powerplay (0 dismissals).

T20Is

Their rivalry in T20Is

In Men's Internationals (T20Is), Bumrah has taken Buttler's scalp twice across three innings. The senior batter has faced 10 balls, scoring three runs at 1.50. His strike rate is 30. Bumrah has delivered seven dot balls and conceded three singles. In the powerplay, Bumrah has bowled three balls to Buttler, conceding two runs (0 dismissals).

Buttler

Buttler's stats in T20 cricket

Overall in T20s, Buttler has racked up 11,819 runs at 35.07. His strike rate is 145.01. He has hit 500 sixes and 1,068 fours. Buttler has been dismissed for a duck 23 times. In addition to 82 fifties, he has eight centuries. 3,241 of Buttler's runs have come for England at 36.01. He owns 24 fifties and a ton. Buttler has smashed 137 sixes.

Bumrah

Bumrah's stats in T20 cricket

In T20 cricket, Bumrah has claimed 291 scalps from 231 matches at an average of 20.56. His economy rate is 6.91. He has two four-wicket hauls and two fifers. Bumrah owns 22 maiden overs. In T20Is, the Indian pacer owns 85 wickets at 18.22. His economy rate is 6.32. He has bowled 12 maidens.

Information

Buttler vs India and Bumrah vs England

Buttler has racked up 475 runs from 21 matches against Team India at 33.92. His strike rate is 145.25 with the help of four fifties. Bumrah has seven wickets from four T20Is against England at 10. His economy rate is 5.52.

Do you know?

Their T20 World Cup numbers

In 34 T20 World Cup matches, Buttler has 990 runs at 43.04. His strike rate is 147.10. He has racked up 5 fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, Bumrah has claimed a total of 22 wickets from 16 matches at 15.54 (ER: 5.54).

