T20 World Cup: A look at captains with 15+ sixes
An unbeaten 83(38) from Jos Buttler powered England to a one-sided win against co-hosts USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Bridgetown. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 in 9.4 overs to reach the semi-finals. He now has the joint-most sixes by a captain in T20 World Cups with Chris Gayle.
Jos Buttler: 17 sixes
Buttler came out all guns blazing as England claimed a 10-wicket win over USA. He clobbered 83 off 38 balls laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes. As mentioned, Buttler now owns 17 sixes as captain in T20 World Cups. He also owns 42 fours in this regard. Overall, Buttler has 416 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 150.72 while leading in the tournament.
Chris Gayle: 17 sixes
Universe Boss Chris Gayle also made a statement in his short stint as West Indies' captain between 2009 and 2010. He racked up 325 runs in nine T20 World Cup matches as captain at a strike-rate of 142.54. The former left-handed batter hammered 17 maximums and 30 fours while leading the Caribbeans in the tournament.
MS Dhoni: 16 sixes
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the second-most runs as captain in T20 World Cups. Team India, under a young Dhoni, went on the win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The former skipper then led India in five other T20 World Cup campaigns. He slammed 529 runs while leading India in 33 games, having smashed 16 sixes.
Three other batters with this feat
As of now, only three other batters have more than 10 sixes as captain in the T20 World Cup. These are New Zealand's Kane Williamson (12), Ireland's Andy Balbirnie (11), and Australia's Aaron Finch (11).