In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, England's Buttler, West Indies' Gayle, and India's Dhoni have hit 17, 17, and 16 sixes respectively as captains.

Additionally, New Zealand's Williamson, Ireland's Balbirnie, and Australia's Finch have also achieved over 10 sixes each as captains.

These players have showcased exceptional batting prowess, making the tournament more thrilling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jos Buttler has 17 sixes while leading England in T20 World Cups

T20 World Cup: A look at captains with 15+ sixes

By Parth Dhall 12:08 am Jun 24, 202412:08 am

What's the story An unbeaten 83(38) from Jos Buttler powered England to a one-sided win against co-hosts USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Bridgetown. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 in 9.4 overs to reach the semi-finals. He now has the joint-most sixes by a captain in T20 World Cups with Chris Gayle.

#1

Jos Buttler: 17 sixes

Buttler came out all guns blazing as England claimed a 10-wicket win over USA. He clobbered 83 off 38 balls laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes. As mentioned, Buttler now owns 17 sixes as captain in T20 World Cups. He also owns 42 fours in this regard. Overall, Buttler has 416 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 150.72 while leading in the tournament.

#2

Chris Gayle: 17 sixes

Universe Boss Chris Gayle also made a statement in his short stint as West Indies' captain between 2009 and 2010. He racked up 325 runs in nine T20 World Cup matches as captain at a strike-rate of 142.54. The former left-handed batter hammered 17 maximums and 30 fours while leading the Caribbeans in the tournament.

#3

MS Dhoni: 16 sixes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the second-most runs as captain in T20 World Cups. Team India, under a young Dhoni, went on the win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The former skipper then led India in five other T20 World Cup campaigns. He slammed 529 runs while leading India in 33 games, having smashed 16 sixes.

Information

Three other batters with this feat

As of now, only three other batters have more than 10 sixes as captain in the T20 World Cup. These are New Zealand's Kane Williamson (12), Ireland's Andy Balbirnie (11), and Australia's Aaron Finch (11).