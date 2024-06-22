In brief Simplifying... In brief Jos Buttler, a celebrated T20 batter, has been dismissed most by spinners Moeen Ali and Rashid Khan, five times each.

Moeen has allowed Buttler to score 74 runs off 51 balls, while Rashid has limited him to 50 runs from 75 balls.

Keshav Maharaj, Imran Tahir, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sunil Narine have also posed challenges, dismissing Buttler four and three times respectively.

SA's Keshav Maharaj has four dismissals against Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Spinners who have dismissed Jos Buttler most times in T20s

By Rajdeep Saha 01:50 am Jun 22, 202401:50 am

What's the story Jos Buttler fell prey to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash between England and South Africa in St Lucia. Chasing a score of 164, Buttler failed to get going, scoring a labored 17 from 20 balls. Maharaj dismissed Buttler for the 4th time in T20s. Here are the most successful spinners against Buttler.

#1

Moeen Ali - 5 dismissals

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler's England team-mate Moeen Ali has dismissed the former most times among spinners in T20 cricket. Moeen has got the celebrated T20 batter on five occasions across 10 innings. Buttler has scored 74 runs from 51 balls off Moeen (SR: 145.09). He averages 14.80. Buttler has dispatched Moeen four five fours and five sixes. Moeen has bowled 20 dot balls.

#2

Rashid Khan - 5 dismissals

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan has dimissed Buttler five times as well. Across 12 innings, Rashid has bowled 32 dot balls to Buttler, who has failed to hit a single six. The Englishman has scored 50 runs from 75 balls, averaging 10. Buttler has hit Rashid for just one four. Notably, Buttler owns 11,736 T20 runs at 34.82. Rashid has claimed 583 wickets.

#3

Keshav Maharaj - 4 dismissals

Buttler has really struggled against the left-arm spin of Maharaj. Across six innings, the England captain has been dismissed four times by the Proteas spinner. Buttler has smashed 46 runs from 39 balls (SR: 117.94). He averages 11.50. Buttler has smoked Maharaj for four fours and a six. SA spinner Maharaj has dismissed Buttler two times in T20Is. The latter averages 15 (SR: 136-plus).

Information

These spinners follow suit with three dismissals each

The likes of Imran Tahir, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine have dismissed Buttler thrice. Buttler managed 96 runs from 80 balls against Tahir. He owns 87 runs off 63 balls against Kuldeep. Meanwhile, Narine has conceded 94 runs 86 balls.