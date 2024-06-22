In brief Simplifying... In brief England's Harry Brook scored his third T20I fifty, contributing 53 runs from 37 balls, helping England inch closer to victory.

Despite a strong partnership with Liam Livingstone, England fell short by 7 runs against South Africa, largely due to the dismissals of both players.

Brook scored 53 versus South Africa (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England's Harry Brook slams his 3rd T20I fifty: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:26 am Jun 22, 202412:26 am

What's the story Harry Brook smashed a solid 53-run knock against South Africa in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Brook came to bat when England were 54/3. The Three Lions were 61/4 thereafter in a chase of 164. Brook took the game close but South Africa prevailed in a thriller.

Brook plays a sensible knock and took England close

Brook had a clear plan in his mind and batted sensibly. He thrived in a 78-run stand alongside Liam Livingstone. Both players upped the ante after doing the hard work as the Proteas started feeling the heat. They scored 52 runs in overs between 15-17 to get England close. Livingstone departed but England had Brook. However, after scoring a fifty, he was dismissed.

12th T20 fifty for Brook

Brook scored 53 from 37 balls. He hit seven fours, striking at 143.24. He owns 682 T20I runs at an average of 31 and his strike rate reads 146.66. Brook slammed his 3rd T20I fifty and a first in T20 World Cups. He also raced past 50 fours (54). As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Brook has amassed 3,170 runs (50s: 12, 100s: 3).

England lose by 7 runs

SA managed 163/6 in 20 overs, riding on Quinton de Kock's 65 and David Miller's 43. Jofra Archer claimed 3/40. In response, Brook and Livingstone should have won the match for England. However, their dismissals changed the match's complexion.