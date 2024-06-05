Next Article

England are winless against the European sides in the T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: England's record against European sides

Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Defending champions England started their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign with an abandoned match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Scotland smashed 90/0 in 10 overs before incessant rain washed the match out. With this, England's winless run against their European counterparts in the T20 World Cup continues. Have a look at England's T20 WC record against the European sides.

Three defeats in five matches

England have taken on the European teams five times in the T20 World Cup, having lost thrice. Netherlands stunned England twice, in 2009 and 2014. Meanwhile, Ireland upset the Englishmen in the 2022 edition. England's tally includes two abandoned games, in 2024 (against Scotland) and 2010 (against Ireland). The two-time T20 World Cup champions are yet to register a win in this regard.

Netherlands upset England in final-ball thriller in 2009

The second T20 World Cup edition in 2009 was expected to be a blockbuster after the high of 2007. England, being the hosts, had an edge, but fate had other plans. Netherlands stunned England in the tournament's first game at Lord's by chasing down 163 in the final-ball thriller. The Dutch completed two runs off the final ball to seal an incredible win.

England were taken aback in 2014

Netherlands overpowered England in the 2014 edition as well. The Dutch scored a modest 133/5 after being put in to bat in Chattogram. A star-studded England side fancied their chances as the total was below par. However, the Englishmen were taken aback as they were bundled out for a mere 88. A spirited Mudassar Bukhari took three wickets.

Rain favored the Irishmen in 2022

Although England won the 2022 T20 World Cup, they were stunned by Ireland in the Super 12 encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Irishmen won by five runs (DLS method) after rain played spoilsport. Chasing 158, England were tottering on 105/5 (14.3 overs) before it pelted down. The victory evoked the memories of the iconic 2011 World Cup match between Ireland and England.