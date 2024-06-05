Next Article

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz claims his 50th Grand Slam victory

02:44 am Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Men's singles third seed Carlos Alcaraz heas booked his spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 French Open. The Spaniard took down ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarters. Alcaraz won the match in straight sets (6-3, 7-6, 6-4). Alcaraz has claimed his 50th win at Grand Slam events. He will take on Jannik Sinner in the last four.

Slams

50-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Alcaraz has reached his second successive semi-final at Roland Garros. His win-loss record in Paris is 16-3. As per Opta, among players who started their career in the Open Era, only Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe (59 each) have registered 50 men's singles Grand Slam wins in fewer matches than Alcaraz (60). Alcaraz owns a 50-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Numbers

6-0 in terms of head-to-head and match stats

Alcaraz extended his win-loss record tally over Tsitsipas to 6-0 on the ATP Tour. As per Opta, Alcaraz is now the youngest player since Andy Roddick 2003 (vs Xavier Malisse) to defeat a player in all his first six meetings in ATP events. Alcaraz doled out four aces to Tsitsipas' two. The latter clocked four double faults. Alcaraz converted 4/6 break points.

Tsitsipas

26-8 record for Tsitsipas at Roland Garros

Tsitsipas has raced to a 26-8 win-loss record at Roland Garros. He has been a one-time semi-finalist, runner-up and quarter-finalist here in Paris. Overall at Grand Slams, he owns a 64-27 win-loss record. Roland Garros is the first Slam event where the Greek has clocked 25-plus wins. His next best tally is at the Australian Open (24-7). Tsitsipas is 7-2 at Slams this year.

Form

Alcaraz's form in 2024

Alcaraz started the 2024 ATP Tour with a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open. He was ousted in the semis of the Argentina Open. He handed a walkover after a 1-1 score at Rio Open (R32). Alcaraz collected his maiden title of the year at Indian Wells. He lost in the quarters (Miami Open and Madrid Open). Alcaraz is 23-5 this season.