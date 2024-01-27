AO

Sabalenka joins these legends with successive AO crowns (since 2000)

By winning two successive titles in Melbourne, Sabalenka has equaled Victoria Azarenka, who was the last player to claim the Australian Open on successive occasions. Azarenka clocked the record in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Meanwhile, Serena Williams won two successive crowns in 2009 and 2010. Jennifer Capriati in 2001 and 2002, is the only other player since start of 2000 to win consecutive honors.

Slams

66-22 win-loss record for Sabalenka at Slams

Sabalenka now owns 14 successive wins at the Australian Open. She owns a 22-5 win-loss record here in Melbourne. Across Grand Slams, Sabalenka has a 66-22 win-loss record. This was Sabalenka's third Slam final. She was a runner-up at the 2023 US Open. She is also a five-time semi-finalist at Slam events.

Journey

Sabalenka's journey in the tourney

In the first round, Sabalenka downed Ella Seidel 6-0, 6-1. Brenda Fruhvirtova was Sabalenka's second victim. The Belarusian won the match 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka tamed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 in the 3rd round. In the round of 16, Sabalenka overcame Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2. In the quarters, she beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3. In the semis, Sabalenka earned a win over Coco Gauff.

Do you know?

Zheng ends the tournament with 50-plus aces

Zheng served a whopping 54 aces in the tournament. She clocked the most aces in this year's Australian Open. As per Opta, Zheng is the player with the most aces (54) in women's singles Grand Slams since Karolina Pliskova at the US Open 2021 (64).

Information

2-0 record for Sabalenka over Zheng

This was the second career meeting on the WTA Tour between Sabalenka and Zheng. The former now owns a 2-0 record. Before this, the pair had met at the 2023 US Open quarters. Sabalenka won the match 6-1, 6-4.

Crowns

14th WTA singles honor for Sabalenka

Sabalenka has raced to an 11-1 win-loss record in 2024. Before this, she was a runner-up at the Brisbane International, losing to Rybakina. The 25-year-old has lifted her 14th career WTA singles crown. This was her 12th hard court title. In 2023, world number two Sabalenka had won three titles (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, and Madrid Open).

Facts

Unique records for Sabalenka

Sabalenka is the 5th player this century to secure the women's singles title at AO without a single set dropped en route after Lindsay Davenport in 2000, Maria Sharapova in 2008, Serena in 2017 and Ashleigh Barty in 2022. Sabalenka is the second player in the last 20 years, to win the trophy without a single game dropped on serve after Serena in 2007.

Information

A look at the match stats

Zheng doled out six aces to Sabalenka's three. However, the former was guilty of committing six double faults. Sabalenka clocked an 84% win on the first serve and a 42% win on the second. She converted 3/6 break points.