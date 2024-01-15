Australian Open: Naomi Osaka knocked out on Grand Slam comeback

By Parth Dhall 07:57 pm Jan 15, 202407:57 pm

Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the 2024 Australian Open in the first round. Sixteenth seed Caroline Garcia handed the former world number one a 6-4, 7-6(2) defeat in an hour and 26 minutes. Notably, Osaka returned to Grand Slams after a prolonged maternity leave. This is her earliest exit from the Australian Open. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Garcia won a total of 73 points and 34 winners in the match. She struck 13 aces compared to Osaka's 11. The former had a win percentage of 89 and 64 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won seven of her nine net points. Osaka (25) had more unforced errors than Garcia(24). However, the latter recorded four double-faults.

Earliest exit from the Australian Open

As mentioned, Osaka recorded her earliest exit from the Australian Open. Before this edition, she never lost the first round at this Slam. Interestingly, her last Grand Slam title came at the Australian Open in 2021. She defeated Jennifer Braddy in straight sets to win the last of her four major honors. Osaka's first Australian Open title came back in 2019.

The return of Osaka

Days after pulling out of the 2023 Australian Open, Osaka announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to a baby girl in July. The Japanese star returned to the court after over a year at the Brisbane International earlier this year. She won her opening match before losing to Karolina Pliskova thereafter.

Osaka's last major title

Osaka has not clinched a major for nearly three years. She reached the second and third rounds at the French Open and the US Open, respectively, in 2021. Before the 2022 French Open, Osaka did not get past the third round at the Australian Open.

When did Osaka win her last WTA title?

Interestingly, Osaka hasn't won a WTA tournament since bagging the 2021 Australian Open title. She finished 2022 with a win-loss record of 14-9. Currently ranked 831st, Osaka reached the Miami Open final before losing to Iga Swiatek in April 2022. Miami is the only place where she reached semis or more. Overall, Osaka has won seven WTA titles and carries a 266-149 win-loss record.