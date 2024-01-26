Zverev

2nd AO semi-final exit for Zverev

With this defeat, Zverev has a win-loss record of 25-9 at the Australian Open. Before this, his best appearance here was in the semis (2020). Meanwhile, Zverev has reached a solitary Grand Slam final (2020 US Open). Zverev, who is now a six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, has raced to an 88-32 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

Zverev suffers once again versus Medvedev

In what was the 19th meeting between the pair on the ATP Tour, Zverev has suffered once more versus Medvedev, who owns 12 victories. Medvedev had beaten Zverev in their previous meeting at the 2023 ATP Finals.

3rd AO final for Medvedev

With this win, Medvedev's record at the Australian Open is 27-7, reaching his 3rd final. He has been a two-time finalist here. Across Slams, Medvedev's win-loss record is 76-25. He entered his sixth Slam final.

Contrasting records for the two players

As per Opta, following his loss to Medvedev at the AO, Zverev is now only the second player in the Open Era to lose Grand Slam semi-finals on multiple occasions from two sets up, after David Nalbandian. Medvedev has claimed his 10th win vs ATP top 10 opponents at Grand Slams. Medvedev's all six Grand Slam finals have come on hard courts.

Since Rafael Nadal's first Roland Garros win in 2005, Medvedev is now only the second non-Big Three member to reach consecutive Grand Slam singles finals on multiple occasions, after Andy Murray.