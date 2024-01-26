Run

33-match unbeaten run at AO ends for the Djoker

Before this defeat to Sinner, Djokovic had won 33 consecutive matches at the Australian Open. He had sealed titles here 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023 respectively. In 2022, Djokovic didn't participate. He won another five matches this year before this semi-final defeat. Djokovic owns a 94-9 win-loss record at AO, besides 366-49 record at Grand Slams.

Records

Contrasting records for the two players

As per Opta, it was the fourth time that number one seed Djokovic trailed by two sets (0-2) at the AO after 2005 vs Marat Safin, 2007 vs Roger Federer, and 2018 vs Chung Hyeon. Sinner is the third player to concede a game or fewer to Djokovic in an opening set at the AO, after Safin (R128 2005) and Stanislas Wawrinka (R16 2013).

Information

A look at the head-to-head stats

Sinner's win means he has improved his head-to-head tally against Djokovic on the ATP Tour. Sinner owns a 3-4 record versus Djokovic. It was also Sinner's maiden win at a Grand Slam versus Djokovic.

Semi-finals

Djokovic had reached his 11th Australian Open semi-final

Serbian ace Djokovic reached the 2024 Australian Open semi-final after beating 12th seed Taylor Fritz, advancing to his 11th major semi-final in Melbourne. Djokovic reached his 48th semi-final at Grand Slams, extending his lead at the top. Federer follows Djokovic with 46 such appearances. Djokovic also equaled legend Monica Seles's record of winning the most consecutive matches at the Australian Open (men or women).