Novak Djokovic reaches his 11th Australian Open semi-final, scripts records

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Novak Djokovic reaches his 11th Australian Open semi-final, scripts records

By Parth Dhall 04:56 pm Jan 23, 202404:56 pm

Novak Djokovic won his 33rd successive Australian Open match

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2024 Australian Open semi-final after beating 12th seed Taylor Fritz. The world number one had to battle it out after winning the opening set through tie-break. Fritz took the next set before Djokovic made a comeback. With a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win, Djokovic has advanced to his 11th major semi-final in Melbourne. Here are the key stats.

2/8

A look at the match stats

Djokovic won a total of 147 points and 51 winners in the match. He struck 20 aces compared to Fritz's 16. The former had a win percentage of 82 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted seven of his 11 break points. Fritz (39) had more unforced errors than the Serb (26). The latter recorded three double-faults.

3/8

Djokovic reaches his 48th major semi-final

Djokovic has reached his 48th semi-final at Grand Slams, extending his lead at the top. Legend Roger Federer follows Djokovic with 46 such appearances. Djokovic and Federer are the only men with over 40 major semi-final appearances (singles).

4/8

33rd consecutive Australian Open win

Djokovic is now 94-8 at the Australian Open. Earlier, he became the second player after Federer (102) to record 90-plus wins in Melbourne. Djokovic has now won his 33rd successive match at the Australian Open, having won four successive honors here barring 2022 when he didn't participate. Djokovic has raced to a 366-48 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

5/8

Djokovic equals Monica Seles's record

With this win, Djokovic has equaled legend Monica Seles's record of winning the most consecutive matches at the Australian Open (men or women). The latter also won 33 back-to-back Australian Open matches in her illustrious career.

6/8

Djokovic 9-0 Fritz

Djokovic maintains his perfect record over Fritz, having extended his lead to 9-0 lead in the ATP head-to-head series. The latter was vying to reach his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Before this match, Djokovic beat Fritz twice in 2023 (Cincinnati Masters and US Open). The former's other wins came at ATP Finals, Paris Masters, Rome Masters, Madrid Masters, and Monte-Carlo Masters.

7/8

10+ aces for five consecutive matches

As per Opta, Djokovic has struck 10+ aces for five consecutive main-draw tour matches for the second time in his career. His aces - 11 vs Dino Prizmic, 11 vs Alexei Popyrin, 10 vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 17 vs Adrian Mannarino, and 20 vs Fritz.

8/8

Other notable feats attained by Djokovic

According to Opta, Djokovic has become the second player after Federer to win 700 hard-court tour-level matches during the Open Era. Earlier in the tournament, the former recorded his 200th major hard-court win. Djokovic claimed his 15th ATP top-20 win at Grand Slams since turning 35. He went past Federer, who recorded 14 victories in this regard.