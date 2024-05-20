Next Article

Rafael Nadal won the 2022 French Open (Image source: X/@rolandgarros)

King of Clay Rafael Nadal returns! His French Open numbers

By Parth Dhall 10:12 pm May 20, 202410:12 pm

What's the story Spanish ace Rafael Nadal has returned to Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open, starting May 26 (main draw). Roland Garros's official X handle, on May 20, posted a video of Nadal arriving for a practice session at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier. Notably, Nadal won the last French Open he featured in (2022), before missing the 2023 edition. Here are his incredible Roland-Garros numbers.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Rafa back on court!

Stats

14 French Open titles

Nearly two decades after winning his maiden Grand Slam title, Nadal owns a total of 14 French Open honors (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022). The Spaniard has won eight more Roland Garros titles than Bjorn Borg, who owns six titles (second-most). Nadal also holds the record for winning most titles at a Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay).

Information

Unbeaten in 14 finals

Nadal is the only player to be undefeated in 14 finals at a Grand Slam. Only three players are undefeated in six-plus finals at the same Slam (Borg 6-0 at French Open, Pete Sampras 7-0 at Wimbledon, and Novak Djokovic 10-0 at Australian Open).

Loss

Only two men have beaten Nadal

Nadal has only lost to Robin Soderling and Djokovic at the French Open. Soderling defeated him in the fourth round in 2009, while Djokovic remains the only player to defeat Nadal twice in the tournament (quarter-finals, 2015 and semi-finals, 2021). Between 2015 and 2021, Nadal was unbeaten in as many as 35 matches at the French Open.

2022

Nadal's 22nd major title

Nadal beat Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open men's singles title. He claimed victory in straight sets to down an in-form Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. With this win, the Spaniard sealed a record 22nd Grand Slam title. He also became the oldest French Open champion before Djokovic broke this record in 2023. Notably, Nadal played through a foot injury.

Records

Other notable records of Nadal

Nadal has an incredible win-loss record of 112-3 at Roland Garros. He has the highest win percentage (97.4) . The Spaniard also holds the record for winning 39 consecutive French Open matches. It is worth noting that Nadal won four French Open titles without losing a set (2008, 2010, 2017, and 2020), the most for a player.