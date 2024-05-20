Next Article

CSK won their fifth IPL title in 2023

IPL: Which team has won most playoff matches?

By Parth Dhall 08:58 pm May 20, 202408:58 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) league stage concluded on May 19. The top-four sides - Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - will feature in the all-important playoffs. Notably, only two sides have won more than 10 matches in the IPL playoffs. Have a look at the sides with most playoff match-wins.

#1

Chennai Super Kings: 17 wins

Chennai Super Kings have won the most matches in the IPL playoffs. They were the runners-up of the inaugural IPL season in 2008. They have won five titles so far, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Besides the 2008 season, they were the runners-up in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019. CSK didn't play the final after reaching the playoffs only once (2014).

#2

Mumbai Indians: 13 wins

Mumbai Indians, the only other side with five IPL titles, are just behind CSK with 13 playoff match-wins. MI reached their first-ever playoffs in 2010, when they lost the final to arch-rivals CSK. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, MI went on to win the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. They also reached the playoffs in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2023.

#3

Kolkata Knight Riders: 8 wins

KKR are the only other side with multiple IPL titles. They won the trophy in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. The Knight Riders have eight wins in IPL playoff games. They reached the playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2024. Their only other appearance in an IPL final came in 2021 when they lost to CSK.

#4

RCB and SRH: 5 wins

Both RCB and SRH have five wins in the IPL playoff matches. RCB recently reached the playoffs for the ninth time. They have featured in three IPL finals as of now. Notably, the 2016 final was held between RCB and SRH, with the Orange Army shining forth. The 2016 IPL champions reached the playoffs in 2024 for the seventh time.