What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru miraculously reached the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after beating Chennai Super Kings. They became the first-ever side to reach the playoffs after winning only one of their first eight games. Notably, RCB were winless for a month before bagging six consecutive wins. Here are the sides with sequences of five-plus successive wins and defeats each in a season.

Deccan Chargers: 5 in IPL 2010

In 2009, the now-defunct Deccan Chargers became the second side to win the IPL. However, they were off to a poor start in 2010, having won just three of their first nine matches. Their run included five consecutive defeats. The Adam Gilchrist-led Chargers reached the semi-finals after winning their next five games. They lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings thereafter.

Punjab Kings: 5 in IPL 2020

Punjab Kings also recorded a similar sequence of wins and losses in IPL 2020. They won just one of their first seven games in the season. PBKS lost five games on the bounce in this phase. They turned it around by winning their next five matches. It is worth noting that PBKS were involved in two matches that were concluded through a Super Over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 5 in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they lost their first two matches. SRH then entered the top four after winning their next five matches. However, their campaign went down the hill as five successive losses haunted them. SRH failed to reach the playoffs despite dominating the season's first half.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 6 in IPL 2024

As mentioned, RCB earned the playoff berth in IPL 2024 after stunning CSK. They are now the only side to reach the playoffs after winning only one of their first eight games. The Royal Challengers then registered six straight wins to stun everyone. They have become the first side with a sequence of six successive wins and defeats each in an IPL season.