By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm May 20, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill had a decent run with the bat in the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Although Gill slammed over 400 runs, he couldn't propel the Titans to the playoffs. He was appointed to lead GT after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians in a record trade. Gill attained quite a few feats in the season. Here are a few of them.

Stats

Second-most runs for GT

Gill racked up 426 runs from 12 games at a decent average of 38.73 in IPL 2024. He finished as GT's second-highest run-scorer in the season after B Sai Sudharsan. Gill had a phenomenal strike-rate of 147.40, while his tally included a ton and two half-centuries. The Indian batter smashed 15 sixes and 37 fours throughout the season.

Ton

Youngest captain with an IPL ton

Gill registered his fourth century in the IPL on May 10. The GT skipper scored a superb 55-ball 104 versus Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they won by 35 runs. At 24, Gill became the youngest captain to score a century in the IPL. He added a record 210-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan.

Milestone

First to 1,500 IPL runs for GT

During the season, Gill completed 1,500 runs for GT in the IPL. The GT skipper reached this landmark in Match 17 against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill went on to finish on 89* from 48 balls. His knock helped GT finish on 199/4 in 20 overs. Notably, Gill is the only batter with over 1,100 IPL runs for GT.

Information

1,000 T20 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium

With his knock against CSK, Gill became the first batter to complete 1,000 T20 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He smashed his fourth T20 ton here, equaling Virat Kohli (four in Bengaluru) in terms of most tons at a venue.

Poll

