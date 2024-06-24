In brief Simplifying... In brief Andre Russell, the versatile big-hitter, has achieved 8,500 runs in his 502nd T20 match, boasting an average of 27-plus and a strike rate of 169-plus.

Russell completed 8,500 runs at an average of 26-plus

Andre Russell completes 8,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

What's the story West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has completed 8,500 runs in T20 cricket. The star T20 cricketer attained the milestone with his 6th run in a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash against South Africa at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Recently, Russell went past 450 T20 wickets and completed 500 appearances in the format.

Russell attains a big milestone with the bat

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 502nd match, Russell has raced past 8,500 (8,509) runs at an average of 27-plus. His strike rate is 169-plus. The versatile big-hitting player owns 31 fifties and two tons. He also owns 567 sixes and 688 fours in addition to 26 ducks. 1,033 of Russell's runs have come in T20Is at 21.97 (SR: SR :163.70).

A proven customer with the ball

Russell has claimed 458 wickets at an average of 24.94. His tally includes nine four-fers and a five-wicket haul. His economy rate is 8.67. He is the 6th-highest wicket-taker in T20s after Bravo (625), Rashid Khan (584), Sunil Narine (552), Imran Tahir (502) and Shakib Al Hasan (491). He is one of the six WI bowlers to claim 50-plus scalps in T20Is (58).

His numbers in T20 World Cups

Russell owns 236 T20 World Cup runs from 29 matches (24 innings). His strike rate is 147.50. Russell owns 78 runs in the ongoing edition. His strike rate is 165.95. With the ball, he has nine scalps. Overall, he owns 28 wickets.

WI post 135/5

Meanwhile, Russell made off nine balls with the help of two sixes. Earlier in the game, WI lost two quick wickets and were reduced to 5/2. Roston Chase (52) rescued his team with a crucial 81-run stand with Kyle Mayers (35). The Proteas bowlers bounced back toward the end as WI went from 86/2 to 118/8. They eventually finished at 135/8.