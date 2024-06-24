A 92nd-minute goal from Niclas Fullkrug helped hosts Germany earn a precious 1-1 draw against Switzerland (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Germany score late to hold Switzerland: Key stats

What's the story A 92nd-minute goal from Niclas Fullkrug helped hosts Germany earn a precious 1-1 draw against Switzerland at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Dan Ndoye helped Switzerland take the lead in the 28th minute. The Germans had to wait before Borussia Dortmund striker Fullkrug came to their rescue. Germany have finished as Group A winners ahead of second-placed Switzerland. Both teams remain undefeated.

How Group A finished?

Germany claimed two successive wins in their opening two matches. They finished with 7 points and a goal difference of +6. The Swiss managed one win and two draws. They collected five points. Hungary finished above Scotland. Hungary managed one win and two defeats.

Here are the match stats

Germany had 1.70 expected goals compared to 0.60 of Switzerland. Ther Germans clocked 18 attempts with three shots on target. Switzerland managed four shots with three of them on target. Germany had 37 touches in the opposition box.

Feats attained by the German side

Fullkrug scored as a substitute for the fourth time at a major tournament (Euros and World Cup) and is now the record-scorer for Germany coming from the bench. The last time Germany scored eight goals in a group stage at a major tournament was at the 2006 World Cup (also on home soil) against Costa Rica, Poland and Ecuador.

Switzerland's second-youngest goalscorer

At 23 years and 242 days, Ndoye became Switzerland's second-youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championship after Johan Vonlanthen against France in 2004 at 18 years and 141 days.

All under control for midfield maestro Kroos

As per Squawka, Toni Kroos managed the most touches (127). He had the most passes completed (98). Kross had the most passes in final third (28) and most final third entries (14). He also managed the most crosses (9). He created the most chances (4).

Knockout rounds in each of the last six major tournaments

Switzerland have now reached the knockout rounds in each of the last six major international tournaments (2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024).

Germany get the job done

Ndoye handed Switzerland the lead with a first-time shot into the roof of the net from Remo Freuler's dangerous cross. The Germans had lion's share of possession but lacked cutting edge in the first half. Deep into stoppage time, it was Fullkrug, who rose highest to meet David Raum's cross. Just minutes before the goal, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made an outstanding save.