FC Barcelona have sacked head coach Xavi Hernandez (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Head coach Xavi Hernandez sacked by FC Barcelona

By Rajdeep Saha 05:51 pm May 24, 202405:51 pm

What's the story FC Barcelona have sacked head coach Xavi Hernandez the club confirmed with s statement on Friday. Xavi will manage Barca's final match in La Liga this weekend. As per Fabrizio Romano, former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach Hansi Flick will take over as the new coach from 2024-25 season onward. Top Barcelona officials held a meeting before the decision was made. Here's more.

FC Barcelona thank Xavi

FC Barcelona issued a statement and thanked Xavi . "FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coachas well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world." The statement added Xavi will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla.

In January, Xavi stated he would leave Barca

Back in January, Xavi decided to quit at end of the season. Xavi said he would leave the club at the end of the season, citing intense scrutiny from the media as major reasons for his decision to quit. "You asked me many times that if I'd be the Sir Alex Ferguson of Barça... the truth is that it will never happen here".

Change of mind saw Xavi reverse his decision

In April, Xavi was to remain at the club until at least the end of his contract in June 2025 after changing his mind that this would be his last season. Club president Joan Laporta was keen for Xavi to remain and the latter performed a U-turn. Laporta said Xavi will continue as manager and that the former club legend was excited to continue.

Flick to replace Xavi

As per Romano, Flick is just waiting for the formal documents and will then sign in as new FC Barcelona head coach. He's the man wanted by Laporta to replace Xavi.

How has Xavi fared as Barcelona manager?

Xavi joined Barcelona as their manager in November 2021. Since then, the former Barca legend has managed the club in 141 matches. He has helped the club win 88 matches (D24 L29). He has a 62.41 win percentage. Xavi won two trophies last season (La Liga and Supercopa de Espana). Barca are trophyless this season and sealed second place in La Liga.

Barca's performance in 2023-24 season

Barca are second in La Liga behind champions Real Madrid. Barca own 25 wins, seven draws and five defeats from 37 matches. Barca were ousted in the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League. They lost the Supercopa de Espana finale to Real.