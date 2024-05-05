Next Article

Chelsea tamed West Ham 5-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Five-star Chelsea blank West Ham to go seventh: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:58 pm May 05, 202408:58 pm

What's the story Chelsea trounced West Ham United 5-0 at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League contest on Sunday. In-form Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Conor Gallagher (30') and Noni Madueke (36') helped the Blues take a 3-0 lead going into half-time. Nicolas Jackson scored twice in the second half as Chelsea punished the Hammers. Here are further details.

Points

Chelsea overtake Manchester United in the points table

After 35 matches, Chelsea are seventh, overtaking Manchester United. The Blues have claimed 15 wins, nine draws and 11 defeats. Chelsea have 54 points under their belt. Mauricio Pochettino's men have become the sixth side to score 70-plus goals (70). Meanwhile, the Hammers are ninth with 49 points from 36 matches. They suffered a 13th defeat of the season.

Palmer

Palmer is involved in 30 Premier League goals this season

Palmer has 21 goals and nine assists in the ongoing Premier League season, taking his goal involvement to 30. In 42 matches for Chelsea across competitions, the England youngster has scored 24 goals (A13). He also scored twice for Manchester City earlier this campaign. Palmer is the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season after Erling Haaland (25). Alexander Isak (20 is next.

Jackson

Jackson delivers the goods for Chelsea

Jackson had a brilliant performance versus West Ham. He assisted Palmer's opener before adding gloss to the final scoreline with two goals. In 32 Premier League matches this season, the forward owns 13 goals and five assists. Overall, he is now involved in 20-plus goals (22) for the Blues this season (G16 A6).

Information

Madueke and Gallagher record these feats

Playing his 32nd Premier League match, Madueke owns six goals and two assists. He owns five goals (A2) this season. Gallagher scored his 18th Premier League goal, including five this season. He is now involved in 12 Premier League goals this season (A7).

Information

Here are the match stats

Chelsea made 25 attempts with 14 shots on target. West Ham made 13 attempts with two shots on target. The Blues had 71% ball possession and a 93% pass accuracy.

Records

Key feats attained by Palmer

As per Squawka, Palmer is the second Chelsea player to have been directly involved in 30+ goals in a debut Premier League campaign for Chelsea, joining Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (2000-01). Palmer is now the fifth different Chelsea player to be involved in 30-plus Premier League goals in a season after Hasselbaink (2000-01), Frank Lampard (2004-05, 2009-10), Didier Drogba (2009-10) and Eden Hazard (2018/19).

Do you know?

Madueke joins Palmer with this record

Only two players have created six-plus chances and six-plus shots in a Premier League game for Chelsea in the last eight seasons: Palmer vs Man Utd (2024) and Maduke vs West Ham (2024).

Match

How did the match pan out?

Palmer reacted quickest to meet a loose ball in the West Ham box and hand Chelsea the opener. The Blues doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through Gallagher before Madueke knocked in the third six minutes later after Thiago Silva's header. Jackson struck twice in the second half to make it a perfect show for the hosts.

Opta stats

Some notable stats from the match

Chelsea have won nine of their last 11 Premier League home matches. On a day before his 22nd birthday, Palmer is only the third player in Premier League history to reach 30-plus goal involvements in a season while aged 21 or younger after Robbie Fowler (twice) and Chris Sutton. West Ham have conceded 70 goals this season. It's their joint-most in a single campaign.