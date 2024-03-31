Next Article

Brentford battered Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Dominant Brentford hold Manchester United 1-1 in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:14 am Mar 31, 202404:14 am

What's the story Brentford denied Manchester United a win on matchday 29 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. The Bees stung a lackluster United and had glorious opportunities throughout, ratting the post and the bar. However, it was United who got the lead via substitute Mason Mount in the 96th minute. Brentford equalized in the 99th minute. The match went on for 14 minutes after normal time.

Goals

Two stunning goals

United went ahead with two midfield substitutes combined for the opener. Casemiro received the ball after a few scrappy challenges and he slid the ball through to Mount, who had a nice left-footed finish. Moments thereafter, Brentford leveled. As the Bees swarmed in and launched the ball into the box, Ivan Toney controlled well and cut the ball for Kristoffer Ajer, who scored.

Match

Brentford battered Manchester United

United were off pace, outfought and outthought by the hosts, who were dominant throughout. Toney struck the post when he should have scored. Zanka then arrowed a header against the bar. The second half saw Andre Onana keep United in the match with two stunning saves before Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo hit the post for Brentford. The Bees ran through United and worked tirelessly.

First half

Brentford script these records in the first half

Brentford had 14 shots in the first half against United. As per Opta, only against Burnley in October 2023 have they ever had more in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game (15). Brentford had 34 touches in the United box - that's the most they've ever recorded in the first half of a Premier League match.

Match stats

Brentford dominate match stats

Brentford made 31 attempts against Man United, who were restricted to only 11. However, both sides had five shots on target. United had 53% ball possession and an 80% pass accuracy. Brentford won 14 corners to United's four. Brentford finished with 85 touches in United's box and launched 34 crosses. The Bees also had a goal ruled out for offside.

MUFC

Unwanted numbers for United

As per Squawka, United have faced more shots in the Premier League this season (498) than Manchster City and Arsenal combined (464). Only three teams have faced more shots than the Red Devils. Since the start of the 2016-17 season, only two teams have had 70+ touches inside the opposition box against Manchester United in a Premier League game (City: 79 in December 2019).

Do you know?

United fail in London once again

Manchester United have won only one of their last nine Premier League away matches against London sides (D3 L5). Before this draw, they had lost four of their last five matches.

Information

United could miss out on top five

With five spots that could be enough for a Champions League place next season, Erik ten Hag's United could miss out. After wins for Tottenham and Aston Villa, the Red Devils dropped two valuable points. They remain sixth, eight points adrift of Tottenham.