10-man Burnley hold Chelsea 2-2 in Premier League: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:02 am Mar 31, 202412:02 am

What's the story A brace from Cole Palmer wasn't enough as Chelsea were held 2-2 by 10-man Burnley on matchday 29 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Palmer put Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot as Lorenz Assingnon was sent off. Josh Cullen put Burnley level in the 47th minute. Raheem Sterling assisted Palmer's second goal. However, Burnley snatched a point after Dara O'Shead equalized.

Match stats and points table

Chelsea dominated the scenes and clocked a total of 33 shots, including 13 on target. However, they missed a host of chances. Meanwhile, Burnley had their moments and presented 18 shots with seven of them on target. Chelsea had 70% ball possession and a 90% pass accuracy. Chelsea remain 11th in the points table (W11 D7 L10) and have 40 points from 28 matches.

How did the match pan out?

Palmer handed Chelsea the lead in the first half, scoring a Panenka penalty. Before that, Assignon had received a second yellow card for fouling Mykhailo Mudryk in the box. Shortly after the break, Burnley were back on level terms through Cullen's superb finish on the volley. Palmer found Chelsea's second goal in the 78th minute but O'Shea leveled from Cullen's corner.

Palmer continues to excel for the Blues

Palmer has been Chelsea's best player this season. He has indeed been a superb signing for Chelsea from champions Manchester City. Palmer has 13 goals and eight assists in the ongoing Premier League season, taking his goal involvement to 21. In 35 matches for Chelsea across competitions, the England youngster has scored 16 goals (A12). He also scored twice for City earlier this campaign.

Chelsea maintain their good run of form versus Burnley

Chelsea remain unbeaten against Burnley in 11 Premier League games (W8 D3) and have lost once in their past 18 meetings. Notably, the Blues have scored at least once in all of their 18 Premier League games against the Clarets. Burnley have shown some character of late and remain unbeaten in three Premier League matches under manager Vincent Kompany.