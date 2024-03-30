Next Article

Spurs legend Son came to his side's rescue once again (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham beat Luton Town 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:36 pm Mar 30, 202410:36 pm

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur enhanced their chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League 2023-24 season after earning a vital 2-1 win over strugglers Luton Town on matchday 29. Luton went ahead in the third minute and kept their lead intact until half-time. In the second half, Spurs rallied back. Issa Kabore's own goal in the 51st minute and Son Heung-min's winner helped the hosts.

Son

15 goals for Son in the Premier League 2023-24

Spurs legend Son came to his side's rescue once again with a winner in the 86th minute. Playing his 297th Premier League match, Son has raced to 118 goals (60 assists). In the ongoing Premier League season, Son now has 15 goals (A8). He owns 15-plus goals in a Premier League season across three editions after 17 in 2020-21 and 23 in 2021-22.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Spurs clocked 17 shots out of which four were on target. Luton had seven shots (3 on target). Spurs dominated ball possession (70%) and had an 84% pass accuracy. After 29 matches, Spurs have picked up 17 wins (D5 L7) and own 56 points. Spurs are ahead of Aston Villa at the moment. Meanwhile, Luton are 18th with 22 points collected.