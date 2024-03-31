Next Article

Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Manchester City and Arsenal play out goalless draw

By Rajdeep Saha 11:32 pm Mar 31, 202411:32 pm

What's the story Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw on matchday 29 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. With this 0-0 affair, it's advantage Liverpool, who earlier claimed a 2-1 win over Brighton at home. Arsenal are second, two points below the Reds. City remain third, one point behind the Gunners. Both City and Arsenal played out an even contest. Here's more.

PL 2023-24

A look at Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City

After 29 matches, Liverpool own 67 points (W20 D7 L2). Their goal difference is +40. Arsenal, who were leading Liverpool on goal difference, dropped two points to slip to second. Arsenal have 65 points from 29 matches and their goal difference is +46. Manchester City are third, with 64 points from 29 matches. City's goal difference is +35.

Information

A look at the match stats

Man City had 12 attempts out of which one was on target. Arsenal managed two shots on target from six attempts. City enjoyed ball possession (73%) and had an 89% pass accuracy.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for the two teams

Manchester City failed to score in a Premier League match at the Etihad for the first time since a 2-0 defeat suffered against Crystal Palace in October 2021. Before this 0-0 draw versus Arsenal, City scored in 47 straight home league matches. Arsenal had lost each of their last seven away league matches against City before this stalemate.

Information

Arsenal join Man United and Palace with this record

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in both their league matches against City this season, winning 1-0 at home previously. They are the third Premier League side since Manchester United in 2020-21 and Palace in 2021-22 to do so in a season against Pep Guardiola's City.

Do you know?

City are unbeaten in 39 matches at home across competitions

Man City are unbeaten in their last 39 home matches in all competitions. This was their sixth draw (W33). Their last home defeat was against Brentford in the Premier League (2-1 in November 2022).

Match

Man City and Arsenal play out a 0-0 draw

Man City and Arsenal shared the spoils in a close contest. Gabriel Jesus had two presentable chances for Arsenal in the first half. For City, Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic came close. City pressed for a winner late on but Arsenal held their fort. With nine matches to go, both sides will be keen to maintain a strong run and challenge fellow contenders Liverpool.