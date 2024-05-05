Next Article

Chennai Super Kings won by 28 runs (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: All-round Ravindra Jadeja stars against PBKS in Dharamsala

By Parth Dhall 07:59 pm May 05, 202407:59 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja starred with his all-round show against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. He smashed 43 before taking three wickets in CSK's 28-run win over the Kings in the reverse fixture. CSK managed 167/9 (20 overs) in the low-scoring encounter and restricted PBKS to 139/9. Jadeja helped CSK avenge their loss from the previous fixture.

Knock

Jadeja stands out with bat in low-scoring game

CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane early after losing the toss. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell helped CSK gain impetus with a 57-run stand. However, they slumped from 69/1 to 101/5, with Shivam Dube recording another golden duck. Jadeja firmly held his end despite losing batting partners. He smashed some pivotal boundaries toward the end. The southpaw scored a 26-ball 43 (3 fours and 2 sixes).

Bowling

Jadeja's middle-over spell propels CSK to victory

In the second innings, an incredible middle-over spell of Jadeja turned the match in CSK's favor. While Tushar Deshpande uprooted Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw early on (9/2), Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Sharma added 53 runs. Jadeja then dismissed Prabhsimran, Sam Curran, and Ashutosh Sharma, reducing PBKS to 78/7. The CSK spinner conceded 20 runs in four overs.

Information

Jadeja at it again!

Jadeja was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. As per Cricket Statistician Rajneesh Gupta, this is the fifth instance of a CSK player scoring 30+ runs and taking three-plus wickets in an IPL match. Notably, Jadeja did this on all five occasions.

Information

Jadeja's all-round attributes

Jadeja has been pivotal to CSK's success in the ongoing IPL season. He currently averages 50.50 with the bat, having scored 202 runs from 11 matches. The tally includes one fifty. He has also taken eight wickets in the season so far.