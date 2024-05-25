Next Article

Manchester United have won the 2023-24 edition of the FA Cup (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United win their 13th FA Cup title: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:43 pm May 25, 202409:43 pm

What's the story Manchester United have won the 2023-24 edition of the FA Cup. They beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo helped United go 2-0 up ahead of half-time. City upped their intensity in the second half and were rewarded late on via Jeremy Doku. However, Man United held on to lift their 13th FA Cup.

First half

Manchester United score twice in the first half

Manchester City weren't at their best in the first half and their arch-rivals deserve credit for stepping up. It was Garnacho who cashed in from a defensive lapse from City and fired the opened into an empty net. A well-worked team effort saw Kobbie Mainoo score from Bruno Fernandes' assist. Marcus Rashford and Garnacho did well for the goal.

Second half

What happened in the second half?

The introduction of Jeremy Doku upped City's tempo in the second half. It was Doku who played a square pass into the danger zone and Erling Haaland's shot cannoned off the crossbar. Julian Alvarez missed a superb thereafter. For United, Garnacho tested Stefan Ortega as Andre Onana made a couple of quality saves. It was Doku, who beat Onana (87'). United held on thereafter.

Duo

Key numbers for Fernandes and Garnacho

Fernandes registered his third assist in the FA Cup 2023-24 season (G3). Across all competitions, the Portuguese midfielder owns 13 assists this season. Meanwhile, Fernandes also scored 15 goals for the club this season. Garnacho scored his 10th goal for United this season and his first in the FA Cup. He is now involved in 15 goals this season (G10 A5).

Opta stats

Mainoo involved in these records

This is now the first men's FA Cup final to see two different teenagers score (Garnacho and Mainoo). Mainoo (19y 36d) is the youngest English goalscorer (final) since West Ham's John Sissons in 1964 (18y 215d). Garnacho and Mainoo are the latest teenagers to score an FA Cup goal for United after Norman Whiteside (1983 v Brighton) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2004 v Millwall).

Information

Fifth goal for Mainoo in 2023-24 season

Mainoo scored his fifth goal of the season for Man United in all competitions. This was his second goal in the FA Cup. He also scored in the 4-3 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Do you know?

Manchester United make this record

In Mainoo (19y 36d) and Garnacho (19y 329d), Manchester United became the first side since Millwall in 2004 to start at least two teenagers in an FA Cup final.

FA Cup

Only Arsenal have more FA Cup wins than United

Only Arsenal (14) have won the FA Cup more often than Man United (13). However, the Red Devils have lost four of their last six final appearances (W2). Before this, United's last final appearance was last season where they lost 2-1 versus City. United's last FA Cup win was in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal.

Information

Foden was directly involved in 38 goals this season

Phil Foden assisted Doku for City's goal. The Englishman registered his 12th assist in 2023-24 season. He also finished the campaign with 26 goals. Altogether, Foden was involved in 38 goals this season.

Takeaways

Key takeaways as focus remains on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lifted his second trophy in what was his second season at the club. Ten Hag reached two finals last season and won the League Cup. The 2023-24 season was bad for United and the Dutchman's job was under scrutiny. However, this FA Cup win can enhance his chance of staying on. Injuries dampened United's progress throughout the campaign.

Information

Here are the key match stats

Man United had 1.53 expected goals to City's 1.27. City had 18 attempts out of which four were on target. Meanwhile, United clocked five shots on target from 11 attempts. City had 34 touches in the opponent's box. They also enjoyed 73% ball possession.

Records

Decoding the major unique records

As per Squawka, ten Hag is the first manager to win a major domestic cup final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The 2-1 defeat saw midfielder Rodri 74-game unbeaten run with City come to an end. Man United also ended City's 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions (90 mins). United have won just two of their last 8 matches against City in all competitions.