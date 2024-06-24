In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Roston Chase scored his first fifty, helping his team recover from a shaky start with a crucial 81-run partnership with Kyle Mayers.

Chase made 52 runs versus SA (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Roston Chase hammers his maiden T20 World Cup fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:10 am Jun 24, 202408:10 am

What's the story Roston Chase scored a fighting half-century for West Indies in their final Super 8 game against South Africa in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The all-rounder anchored the WI innings in the middle overs and played a 52-run knock. However, the lower-order batters couldn't come to the party as WI were restricted to 135/8 at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Knock

A crucial hand from Chase

Batting first, WI lost two quick wickets as Chase arrived with the scorecard reading 5/2. He rescued his team with a crucial 81-run stand with Kyle Mayers (35). Chase, who was watchful during his stay, fell to Tabraiz Shamsi in the 16th over. The Proteas bowlers bounced back toward the end as WI went from 86/2 to 118/8. They eventually finished at 135/8.

Stats

Second T20I fifty for Chase

Chase made 53 off 42 balls. He hit three fours besides two maximums. This was his second T20I fifty and a maiden one in T20 WCs. The all-rounder has raced to 303 runs across 19 T20Is at 33.77. 142 of his runs have come in T20 WCs at 28.40 (94 runs in the ongoing edition). Overall, he has tallied 1,453 T20 runs at 125.90.

Mayers

Crucial hand from Mayers

Playing his maiden game in the ongoing tourney, Mayers made a 34-ball 35 as he also smashed three fours besides two maximums. The southpaw has completed 762 runs across 38 games at 21.77 (ER: 138.29). The tally includes three fifties (69 T20 WC runs at 17.25). The dasher has overall tallied 2,933 T20 runs at 22.38.