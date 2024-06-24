In brief Simplifying... In brief Jos Buttler has made a name for himself in T20 World Cup history, holding several prestigious records.

He's the only keeper to score over 950 runs in the competition, and the first captain to score multiple 80-plus runs.

He shares the record for most sixes as a captain, and holds the highest partnership record in T20 World Cups.

He's also one of only two keepers to score a century in the tournament.

His performance in the 2022 edition saw him amass the second-most runs by a captain in a single T20 WC edition. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Buttler has nearly 1,000 T20 WC runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Jos Buttler owns these prestigious records in T20 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:28 pm Jun 24, 202403:28 pm

What's the story A stunning 83*(38) from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. The England captain shattered many records during his stay. Here we look at his records he owns in T20 World Cup.

#1

Most runs for a keeper

950 of Buttler's 990 runs in the competition have been recorded a designated keeper (28 innings). His strike rate reads a brilliant 148.90 (50s: 5, 100: 1). The England skipper has also been consistent as he averages 148.90. No other keeper has even 700 runs in the competition's history. Buttler is also the only keeper with multiple 80-plus scores in the tourney (3).

#2

Only captain with this milestone

With the 83* against USA, Buttler became the first captain to hammer multiple scores of 80 or more in the competition's history. He scored 80* against India in the 2022 semi-final. Meanwhile, only West Indies's Chris Gayle (98 and 88) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (85) have higher T20 WC scores as a keeper.

#3

Joint-most sixes as captain

Buttler, who hammered seven maximums against USA, has now become the batter with the most sixes as a skipper in T20 WC history (17). He joined Gayle at a top. Meanwhile, the England star also owns 42 fours in this regard. Overall, Buttler has 416 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 150.72 while leading in the tournament.

#4

Highest partnership in T20 WC history

Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) added 170* runs for the opening wicket against India in the semi-final of the 2022 edition. To date, this is the highest partnership in T20 World Cups. Meanwhile, no other pair has even recorded a 115-plus stand in a T20 WC knock-out game. Overall, Buttler has been involved in two century stands in T20 WCs.

#5

Second-most runs for a captain in an edition

Buttler led England from the front in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He amassed 225 runs at a strike rate of 144.23. He averaged a solid 45. These are the second most runs by a captain in a T20 WC edition. He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, who hammered 303 runs at 60.6 in a 2021 event in the United Arab Emirates.

#6

One of the two keepers with this feat

Buttler is one of the only two wicket-keepers to have scored tons in the tournament. In the 2021 event, England were down to 35/3 in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. However, Buttler's 67-ball 101* powered the Englishmen to 163/4 in 20 overs. He joined Brendon McCullum, who slammed a 58-ball 123 for New Zealand against Bangladesh in 2012.