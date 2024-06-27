In brief Simplifying... In brief South Africa's cricket team has a history of dominating in T20Is, with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Scotland recording their lowest totals against them.

Afghanistan's 56 in a T20 World Cup semi-final is the lowest-ever, followed by Sri Lanka's 77 in New York, and Scotland's 81 at The Oval.

Key players like Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, and AB de Villiers have contributed significantly to these victories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Afghanistan recorded the lowest T20I total by a side against SA (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Decoding the lowest totals against South Africa in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Jun 27, 202404:55 pm

What's the story South Africa qualified for their maiden ICC T20 World Cup final after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas tamed Afghanistan, bowling them out for 56 in the first semi-final of the 2024 edition. Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total by a side in T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Afghans also registered the lowest-ever T20I total by a side against South Africa.

#1

Afghanistan: 56 in Tarouba, T20 WC 2024

Afghanistan's 56 against South Africa is their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. The Proteas bowlers were all over Afghanistan, while Azmatullah Omarzai was the only Afghan batter to score in double figures. As mentioned, Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total by a side in a T20 World Cup semi-final. This is also the lowest total by a side against SA in the shortest format.

#2

Sri Lanka: 77 in New York, T20 WC 2024

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the ongoing T20 World Cup in New York. The Lankans recorded their lowest-ever total (77) in the tournament before SA chased it down in the 16.2 overs. The Proteas also faced the heat on the tricky wicket, but Heinrich Klaasen got them home. Earlier, Anrich Nortje recorded a historic four-wicket haul.

#3

Afghanistan: 80 in Bridgetown, T20 WC 2010

South Africa secured a 59-run win over Afghanistan in the 2010 T20 World Cup edition in Bridgetown. The Proteas successfully defended 139/7 as the Afghans kept them at bay. Afghanistan had a woeful start as they were down to 14/6 in the run-chase. Morne Morkel and Charl Langeveldt shared seven wickets as the Afghans were bowled out for 80.

#4

Scotland: 81 at The Oval, T20 WC 2009

South Africa thrashed Scotland in their opening match of the 2009 T20 World Cup edition. The Proteas successfully defended a mammoth 211 after bowling out the Scots for a mere 81. AB de Villiers starred with a 34-ball 79* for SA, while four Proteas bowlers took two wickets. South Africa won by a total of 130 runs.