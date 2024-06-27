A look at Afghanistan's lowest totals in T20I cricket
South Africa reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup final after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas tamed Afghanistan, bowling them out for 56 in the first semi-final of the 2024 edition. Notably, Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total by a side in T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Afghans also registered their lowest-ever total in the shortest format. Have a look at their lowest scores.
56 vs South Africa, Tarouba, 2024
Afghanistan's 56 against South Africa is their first-ever sub-70 total in T20I cricket. The Proteas bowlers were all over Afghanistan, while Azmatullah Omarzai was the only Afghan batter to score in double figures. As mentioned, Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total by a side in a T20 World Cup semi-final. This is also the second-lowest total by a full-member team in T20 World Cups.
72 vs Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014
A decade ago, Afghanistan were bundled out for a mere 72 against Bangladesh in Mirpur. It was the opening match of the 2014 T20 World Cup edition. The hosts comfortably chased it down in 12 overs, losing a solitary wicket. Anamul Haque smashed an unbeaten 44(33). Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan bagged stunning bowling returns worth 3/8 in 3.1 overs.
80 vs SA, Bridgetown, 2010
South Africa secured a 59-run win over Afghanistan in the 2010 T20 World Cup edition in Bridgetown. The Proteas successfully defended 139/7 as the Afghans kept them at bay. Afghanistan had a woeful start as they were down to 14/6 in the run-chase. Morne Morkel and Charl Langeveldt shared seven wickets as the Afghans were bowled out for 80.
80 vs England, Colombo, 2012
England have claimed a solitary victory by over 100 runs in T20 World Cup history. It came against Afghanistan in the 2012 edition in Colombo. England racked up a mammoth 196/5, riding on Luke Wright's unbeaten 99(55). England let only Gulbadin Naib score in double figures (44) as the Afghans perished for 80. Four England bowlers took two wickets.