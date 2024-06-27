In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan's Farooqi emerged as the highest wicket-taker in a single edition, surpassing Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga's record of 16 wickets in 2022.

He took 17 wickets in eight games, followed by team captain Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq with 14 and 13 wickets respectively.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 17 wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Afghanistan bowlers with most wickets in an edition

By Parth Dhall 04:08 pm Jun 27, 202404:08 pm

What's the story After making a record-breaking appearance in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, Afghanistan lost to South Africa in what was a one-sided affair. Afghanistan, who stunned several sides, perished for 56. SA later won with nine wickets. Nevertheless, Afghanistan seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi became the highest wicket-taker in a T20 WC edition. Here are the Afghan bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC.

#1

Fazalhaq Farooqi: 17 wickets, 2024

Farooqi gave Afghanistan their only breakthrough in the semi-final, in the form of Quinton de Kock. With this, Farooqi became the highest wicket-taker in an edition of the T20 World Cup. He went past Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who snapped up 16 wickets in the 2022 edition. The Afghan seamer picked up 17 wickets from eight games at 9.41 in the 2024 T20 WC.

#2

Rashid Khan: 14 wickets, 2024

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan led them from the front in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He continued to outfox the batters with his skiddy deliveries. The wrist-spinner finished with 14 wickets from eight games at an incredible average of 12.78. His tally included an economy rate of 6.17. Rashid scalped two four-wicket hauls in the 2024 edition.

#3

Naveen-ul-Haq: 13 wickets, 2024

Naveen-ul-Haq was another Afghanistan seamer who perturbed the batters, especially in the Powerplay. The left-handed batters were wary of him as he took the ball away from the them, bowling from round the wicket. Overall, Naveen scalped 13 wickets from eight games at 12.30 in T20 WC 2024. As many as eight of his wickets came against left-handers.

#4

Mohammad Nabi: 12 wickets, 2016

Before the ongoing T20 World Cup, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi held the record for taking the most wickets for Afghanistan in an edition. The veteran all-rounder took 12 wickets in 2016 T20 World Cup held in India. Nabi, who bowls off-spin, averaged 13.66 with the ball in seven games, while his economy rate read 6.07. He also took a four-fer.