South Africa's cricket team has achieved its biggest-ever win in T20I cricket by balls remaining, defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final.

This victory surpasses their previous records against Pakistan in 2007, New Zealand in 2012, and Zimbabwe in the same year.

Key players like Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alfonso Thomas, and Jacques Kallis have contributed significantly to these victories.

South Africa chased down 57 against Afghanistan in 8.5 overs (Image source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

A look at SA's biggest T20I wins by balls remaining

By Parth Dhall 03:43 pm Jun 27, 202403:43 pm

What's the story South Africa reached their maiden final in ICC World Cups after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas bowled out Afghanistan for 56 in the first semi-final of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. They eventually claimed a nine-wicket win by chasing it down in 8.5 overs. Notably, SA recorded their biggest win in T20Is by balls remaining. Here are their biggest such wins.

#1

67 balls vs Afghanistan, Tarouba, 2024 T20 WC

South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finnal. They chased down 57 in just 8.5 overs, winning the match with 67 balls remaining. This has become SA's biggest-ever win in T20I cricket by balls remaining. Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi starred with three-fers as Afghanistan recorded the lowest-ever total in T20 World Cup semi-finals.

#2

51 balls vs Pakistan, Johannesburg, 2007

South Africa hammered Pakistan in their one-off T20I in 2007 in Johannesburg. Alfonso Thomas took three wickets as the visitors were restricted to 129/8 in 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez was Pakistan's top-scorer (25). SA skipper Graeme Smith and his opening partner Loots Bosman later chased the total in 11.3 overs. The duo returned unbeaten. SA won that match by 51 balls remaining.

#3

47 balls vs New Zealand, Durban, 2012

Five years later (2012), the Proteas secured a similar win against New Zealand in the 1st T20I in Durban. SA bowled out the Kiwis for a mere 86, with Rory Kleinveldt taking three wickets. Only three NZ batters scored in double figures. The Proteas later won by eight wickets in 12.1 overs. They got home when 47 balls were remaining.

#4

44 balls vs Zimbabwe, Hambantota, 2012 T20 WC

SA completed a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe in the 2012 T20 World Cup in Hambantota. Veteran all-rounder Jacques Kallis starred with the ball, claiming 4/15 in four overs. While the Morkel brothers destroyed Zimbabwe's top order, Kallis did the damage in the middle and end overs. Zimbabwe were restricted to 94/8 as SA chased it without losing a wicket (with 44 balls remaining).