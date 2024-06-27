In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England may face a rain threat.

If the match is washed out, India, who topped their Super 8 Group, will automatically qualify for the final.

However, if the match proceeds, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required for a result.

India and England are set to clash in the second semi-final (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: What happens if rain hampers India-England semi-final?

By Parth Dhall 10:00 am Jun 27, 202410:00 am

What's the story The unbeaten Indian cricket team will face a highly-confident England unit in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. It will be a rematch of the 2022 semi-final that saw the Brits thrash India by 10 wickets. However, as per the weather forecast, rain could play spoilsport. Here's what will happen if the second semi-final gets washed out.

No reserve day; additional 250 minutes

The Providence Stadium in Guyana is scheduled to host this high-voltage affair on June 27 (8:00pm IST). However, it could result in a washout as rain threat looms over the match. It is worth noting that no reserve day has been allotted for the second semi-final. Besides, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had allocated an additional 250 minutes for both the semi-finals.

How will the finalists be decided?

In case of a complete washout, the team that finished first in their respective Super 8 groups will qualify for the final. Notably, India topped their Super 8 Group 1 after winning three successive matches. Meanwhile, England finished second in Group 2, having won two and lost two games. The winner, hence, will be India if the match gets abandoned.

10 overs per side required for result

As per the playing conditions, for the knockouts to have a result through the DLS method, both the sides should bat a minimum of 10 overs. A minimum of five overs were required for the same in the first two rounds.

India vs England: Head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over England in T20I encounters (12-11). The Men in Blue have won four of their last six matches against the Brits in the format. The head-to-head record in T20 World Cups read 2-2. The two teams have not met in T20Is since the semi-final of the 2022 T20 WC, wherein England (170/0) chased down 169 in 16 overs.