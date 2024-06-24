In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming T20 World Cup match, Afghanistan is set to face Bangladesh, aiming to secure a semi-final spot.

The outcome depends on the India-Australia match; if India wins, Afghanistan needs to win by any margin, but if Australia wins, Afghanistan must also surpass Australia's Net Run Rate (NRR).

Key players to watch include Fazalhaq Farooqi, the leading wicket-taker, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the top run-scorer of the tournament.

Afghanistan recently upset the mighty Australians (Source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Afghanistan determined to seal semi-final berth versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:19 pm Jun 24, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Afghanistan and Bangladesh will cross swords in the final Super 8 game of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While the Tigers are all but out of the semi-final race, the Afghan team has a realistic chase of qualification. Moreover, they would be high on confidence after upsetting the mighty Australians in their preceding fixture. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

Kingstown's Arnos Vale Ground will host this contest on June 25. The slow surface is likely to challenge batters yet again as Afghanistan defended 148 against the Aussies here in their preceding assignment. Teams batting first have won all four games here in the ongoing event. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (6:00am IST).

H2H

Here's the head-to-head

Bangladesh have five wins and six defeats against Afghanistan in T20Is. The Tigers triumphed in their only meeting against the Afghan team in the T20 WC, in 2014. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are currently third in Group 2 with a win and a defeat (NRR: -0.650). Bangladesh are reeling at the last place, having lost both their games (NRR: -2.489).

AFG vs BAN

What do Afghanistan need?

If India beat Australia on June 24 evening, Afghanistan must win by any margin to go through. However, if the Aussies prevail, Rashid Khan's men must make sure they also pip Australia in terms of NRR. Meanwhile, Bangladesh need India's victory besides defeating Afghanistan. However, their qualification is still highly unlikely as Afghanistan and Australia are way ahead of them in terms of NRR.

XIs

A look at the probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats

Here are the key performers

With 15 scalps, Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing event (ER: 6.28). His teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-getter of the competition. He has aggregated 238 runs (SR: 141.67). Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy has raced to 139 runs in the 2024 T20 WC (SR: 126.36). Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain have claimed 11 wickets apiece in this tourney.

