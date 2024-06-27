In brief Simplifying... In brief Afghanistan's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was marked by impressive stats and records.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran led the scoring, with Gurbaz hitting the most sixes and fifties.

The duo also set a record for three century partnerships in a single T20 WC edition.

On the bowling front, Fazalhaq Farooqi broke the record for most wickets in a T20 WC edition.

However, the team also posted the lowest-ever total in a T20 WC semi-final, scoring just 56 against South Africa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Afghanistan had a solid ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Afghanistan's campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:24 pm Jun 27, 202411:24 pm

What's the story Afghanistan had a solid ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, reaching the semi-finals. This was the team's maiden semi-final appearance in ICC World Cups (also ODIs). However, a poor performance against South Africa in the semis saw their campaign come to an end. The Afghans did see several players stepping up and performing well. Here we decode their campaign in stats.

Runs

Openers Gurbaz and Zadran show character

Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran finished as the two top scorers. Gurbaz led the way with 281 runs from 8 matches at 35.12. His strike rate was 124.33. He hit the most sixes (16). He also smashed the most fifties (3). Meanwhile, Ibrahim scored 231 runs at 28.87. He hit two fifties (SR: 107.44). He smoked the most fours (25).

Feats

Record century-plus stands for Gurbaz and Ibrahim

Afghanistan clocked three century-plus stands in the tournament. Gurbaz and Ibrahim added 154 runs against Uganda, 118 runs against Australia and 103 runs against New Zealand. The duo is the first pair to register three century partnerships in a T20 WC edition. They also became the second pair after Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan with three 100-plus stands in the competition's history.

Information

Three batters post two ducks each

The likes of Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi posted two ducks each for the Afghans. Gurbaz owned the best strike rate. Gurbaz's 56-ball 80 versus New Zealand was Afghanistan's best individual score in the tournament.

Wickets

Farooqi shines with the ball for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 17 wickets from 8 matches at 9.41. His economy rate read 6.31. Notably, Farooqi claimed one four-fer and a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Farooqi broke the record of Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in terms of most wickets in an edition of the T20 World Cup. Hasaranga claimed 16 scalps in the 2021 edition at 9.75.

Bowling

Afghan bowlers make their presence felt

Ace spinner Rashid Khan was Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker. He claimed 14 scalps at 12.78. His economy rate was 6.17. Notably, Rashid took two four-wicket hauls. Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finished with 13 scalps 12.30. His economy rate was 6. Naveen took a four-fer. Meanwhile, Naib was the fourth bowler for the Afghans to claim a four-wicket haul. Overall, he managed seven scalps at 6.71.

PP

Afghanistan posted this unwanted powerplay record in the semis

Afghanistan managed 28/5 after the first six overs versus South Africa. As per Cricbuzz, five wickets are the most lost by a team inside the powerplay in a T20 World Cup semi-final. Afghanistan became the third side to lose as many wickets in this phase in T20 WC 2024.

Lowest score

Lowest total in T20 WC semi-finals

Afghanistan were folded for 56 by SA. It is the lowest-ever total by a side in a T20 World Cup semi-final. This is also the second-lowest total by a full-member team in T20 World Cups. Notably, Afghanistan recorded their first-ever sub-70 total in T20I cricket. No other side has registered a total of less than 75 runs against South Africa in the shortest format.

Information

Other key tourney stats of the Afghan side

Rashid conceded 45 runs from his four overs (0 wickets) against West Indies. It was the most runs conceded by an Afghan bowler in an innings. The score of 183/5 versus Uganda was Afghanistan's highest team total. They surpassed 150 twice.