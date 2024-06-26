In brief Simplifying... In brief Former cricket all-rounder Kapil Dev, known for leading India to the 1983 World Cup title, has been elected as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

What's the story India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev has been unanimously elected as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Kapil, who ventured into golf in the 1990s, took over the reins from HR Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end. The 65-year-old has excelled in golf after finishing as one of India's most celebrated cricketers. Here are further details.

As mentioned, Kapil's passion for golf soared after he bid adieu to international cricket in 1994. A year later, the former all-rounder featured in the 1995 Indian PGA Championship back at Army GC in New Delhi, a tournament that attracted extraordinary media coverage. Notably, Kapil became a PGTI board member in 2021 and later served as its vice-president.

Honored to become PGTI preisdent: Kapil

"It is an honor to become the PGTI president, an organization with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a players' body, and I am great friends with all of them," Kapil told PTI. He added, "I will be able to spend more time with my golfing friends and play a little more."

Kapil led India to 1983 CWC title

Kapil is among the finest all-rounders in cricket. His contribution to Indian cricket remains invaluable. Having unlocking plenty of achievements, Kapil represented the Indian cricket team in 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994. The former all-rounder recorded 9,031 runs and 687 wickets in his illustrious career. He led India to the 1983 World Cup title when India were termed the 'underdogs'.