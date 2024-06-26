In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling Euro 2024 Group D finale, Austria emerged victorious, outpacing France and the Netherlands.

Austria's historic win, their first against the Dutch since 1990, and back-to-back victories at a major international tournament after 42 years, secured their top spot.

Austria's historic win, their first against the Dutch since 1990, and back-to-back victories at a major international tournament after 42 years, secured their top spot.

Meanwhile, France's second consecutive draw, this time against Poland, saw them finish second, despite a milestone goal from Kylian Mbappe, while the Netherlands settled for third.

Austria won Group D ahead of France and Netherlands (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024: Austria win Group D, pip France and Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 03:20 am Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Austria stunned everyone, finishing as toppers of Group D. They beat the Netherlands to progress to the last 16 of the UEFA European Championship. Despite being handed a tough draw with the Netherlands and France, Ralf Rangnick's side won two of their three games to finish top of the standings. The Netherlands finished third with France taking second place. Here's how Austria finished top.

Austria earn a 3-2 win

Austria took a sixth-minute lead when Donyell Malen turned home Alexander Prass's dangerous cross. Netherlands were level just 75 seconds into the second half with Cody Gakpo scoring. Austria then saw Virgil van Dijk's header get deflected over the bar before Romano Schmid's header saw them go ahead. Memphis Depay made it 2-2 from a close-range volley. However, Marcel Sabitzer had the final say.

Major records made by Austria

As per Squawka, Austria have won back-to-back games at a major international tournament for the first time in 42 years. Meanwhile, Austria beat the Netherlands for the first time since 1990, ending a run of seven straight defeats against the Dutch.

France held by Poland

France played out their second successive draw in Group D. Didier Deschamp's men saw Kylian Mbappe hand them the lead with a penalty in the 56th minute. This was Mbappe's maiden goal at the Euros. However, Robert Lewandowski equalized for Poland after getting a chance to retake the same following a save with his first attempt. Lewandowski scored in his 4th Euros tournament.

Key scoring numbers for Lewy and Mbappe

Lewandowski scored his 83rd goal for Poland from his 152nd appearance. This was his sixth goal at the Euros (13 appearances). Mbappe scored his 48th goal for France from 81 appearances.

Austria finish ahead of France and Netherlands: Here's how

After starting with a 0-1 defeat against France, Rangnick's men tamed Poland 3-1 and now beat the Dutch 3-2. They finished with six points. Austria scored six goals and conceded four (GD +2). France started well but played out two straight draws against Netherlands and Poland to collect five points. Netherlands finished third with four points. All three teams are in the knockouts.