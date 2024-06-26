England played out a 0-0 draw versus Slovenia (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, England win Group C after Slovenia draw: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:54 am Jun 26, 202402:54 am

What's the story Lacklustre England played out a 0-0 draw versus Slovenia in their Group C contest at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. With this drab draw, England ensured they finished top of the group after Denmark and Serbia played out a 0-0 draw as well. Credit to Slovenia for finishing third as they will be in the knockouts as the third best third-paced teams.

Information

England win Group C

England won one match and drew two games to end with five points. They scored two goals and allowed one. Denmark finished second after three draws. However, they finished ahead of Slovenia. Serbia finished bottom and have been ousted from the group.

Summary

Summary of the match

For England, who think they are one of the contenders for the Euro 2024 trophy, this was another performance which should worry them. Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn't make a single meaningful save. England were the better side but lacked authority in the final third. Slovenia were resolute and didn't allow England the space. England looked better after the substitutions were made.

Problems

Problems aplenty for England

Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and he had a forgettable match, looking lost in his role. Harry Kane had a frustrating performance, often dropping deep alongside Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Both players failed to make any sort of impact. Creating any real opening was an issue. Phil Foden looked decent but he didn't get much service to make things count.

Information

Here are the match stats

England had 0.87 expected goals compared to Slovenia's 0.13. England managed four shots on target from 12 attempts. Slovenia had one shot on target from four attempts. The Three Lions dominated possession (74%) and had 27 touches in the opposition box.

Opta stats

7th 0-0 draw for England at Euros

England played out their seventh 0-0 draw in the history of European Championships (41st game). Only Italy have more 0-0 draws (8 from 48 matches). Slovenia have drawn 83% of their matches which is the highest ratio for any side in the competition's history. This was England and Slovenia's second match at a major tournament. England won their 2010 FIFA World Cup encounter.

Information

Slovenia made history

As per Squawka, Slovenia have qualified for the knockout rounds of a major international tournament for the first time in their history. Meanhwile, they are currently on their longest ever winless streak in the competition (6 games).

Denmark

Denmark draw 0-0 versus Serbia

In another match that lacked quality, Denmark saw out Serbia. Neither side produced a performance worth remembering. Jonas Wind had a goal disallowed for Denmark because the ball went out of play. Denmark did create some chances with Alexander Bah heading wide and Christian Eriksen seeing his shot be parried behind for a corner. Serbia had a goal ruled out for offside.