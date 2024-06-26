Euro 2024, England win Group C after Slovenia draw: Stats
Lacklustre England played out a 0-0 draw versus Slovenia in their Group C contest at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. With this drab draw, England ensured they finished top of the group after Denmark and Serbia played out a 0-0 draw as well. Credit to Slovenia for finishing third as they will be in the knockouts as the third best third-paced teams.
England win Group C
England won one match and drew two games to end with five points. They scored two goals and allowed one. Denmark finished second after three draws. However, they finished ahead of Slovenia. Serbia finished bottom and have been ousted from the group.
Summary of the match
For England, who think they are one of the contenders for the Euro 2024 trophy, this was another performance which should worry them. Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak didn't make a single meaningful save. England were the better side but lacked authority in the final third. Slovenia were resolute and didn't allow England the space. England looked better after the substitutions were made.
Problems aplenty for England
Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and he had a forgettable match, looking lost in his role. Harry Kane had a frustrating performance, often dropping deep alongside Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Both players failed to make any sort of impact. Creating any real opening was an issue. Phil Foden looked decent but he didn't get much service to make things count.
Here are the match stats
England had 0.87 expected goals compared to Slovenia's 0.13. England managed four shots on target from 12 attempts. Slovenia had one shot on target from four attempts. The Three Lions dominated possession (74%) and had 27 touches in the opposition box.
7th 0-0 draw for England at Euros
England played out their seventh 0-0 draw in the history of European Championships (41st game). Only Italy have more 0-0 draws (8 from 48 matches). Slovenia have drawn 83% of their matches which is the highest ratio for any side in the competition's history. This was England and Slovenia's second match at a major tournament. England won their 2010 FIFA World Cup encounter.
Slovenia made history
As per Squawka, Slovenia have qualified for the knockout rounds of a major international tournament for the first time in their history. Meanhwile, they are currently on their longest ever winless streak in the competition (6 games).
Denmark draw 0-0 versus Serbia
In another match that lacked quality, Denmark saw out Serbia. Neither side produced a performance worth remembering. Jonas Wind had a goal disallowed for Denmark because the ball went out of play. Denmark did create some chances with Alexander Bah heading wide and Christian Eriksen seeing his shot be parried behind for a corner. Serbia had a goal ruled out for offside.