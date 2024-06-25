In brief Simplifying... In brief Kieron Pollard, Yuvraj Singh, and Rohit Sharma hold the records for the fastest T20I half-centuries against Australia, each achieved in 20 and 19 balls respectively.

Pollard's 54(26) in 2012 and Singh's 70(30) in the T20 WC semi-final were impressive, but Sharma's recent 19-ball fifty, leading to a 41-ball 92, tops the list.

These remarkable performances led to high scoring rates and significant victories.

Rohit Sharma tops this list (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding the fastest T20I half-centuries against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:30 pm Jun 25, 202405:30 pm

What's the story Indian captain Rohit Sharma hammered a record-breaking 92 versus Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Rohit missed his century after smashing a star-studded Australian bowling attack in the first half. Notably, he completed his half-century off just 19 balls. Here we look at the fastest T20I fifties against the Aussies.

#4

Umar Akmal - 21 balls

Pakistan posted 167/8 while batting first versus Australia in the 2010 Birmingham T20I. However, the Men in Green were reeling at 47/4 when Umar Akmal arrived. He attacked the bowlers from the outset and got to his fifty off just 21 balls. Akmal ended up scoring a 31-ball 64 (7 fours, 3 sixes) as Pakistan went on to record a 23-run victory.

#3

Kieron Pollard - 20 balls

A slow start meant West Indies were 66/3 against Australia in the 2012 Gros Islet T20I when Kieron Pollard arrived to bat. The dasher unleashed his big hits straightaway, causing a surge in the scoring rate. Pollard, who completed a 20-ball fifty, finished at 54(26). He hit two fours and five sixes. Though WI posted 150/7, the Aussies comfortably crossed the line.

#2

Yuvraj Singh - 20 balls

It was the semi-final of the inaugural T20 WC as India posted 188/5 against Australia in Durban. Yuvraj Singh was absolutely ruthless that day as he clocked 70 from 30 balls, smoking five sixes and as many fours. Notably, India were 41/2 after 8 overs when he arrived. Yuvraj recorded a 20-ball half-century in that match. Australia were restricted to 173/7 in response.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 19 balls

Rohit's recent 19-ball fifty tops this elite list. India lost Virat Kohli early as they were 6/1 after two overs. Rohit bashed the Australian bowlers as he completed his fifty in the sixth over. The swashbuckler went on to smash a 41-ball 92 as he smoked seven boundaries and eight sixes. His efforts meant India finished at 205/5 and later won by 24 runs.