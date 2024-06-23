In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite being favorites, Australia faced surprising defeats in the T20 World Cup.

In 2007, Zimbabwe and India managed to beat the strong Australian team, with India's victory led by Yuvraj Singh's impressive performance.

In a shocking turn of events in 2024, Afghanistan claimed their first-ever win against Australia, thanks to stellar performances from Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Afghanistan claimed their first-ever international win against Australia (Image source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: These teams stunned Australia

By Parth Dhall 08:55 pm Jun 23, 202408:55 pm

What's the story In yet another anti-climax, Afghanistan stunned Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown. Afghanistan successfully defended 148 as Glenn Maxwell's 59 went in vain. Pat Cummins took a historic hat-trick in the match. Australia suffered their first-ever defeat to Afghanistan in six international matches. Here are the sides which upset Australia in T20 WCs.

Australia vs Zimbabwe, Cape Town, 2007

Australia were the firm favorites to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. Earlier that year, they won their third consecutive 50-over World Cup title. However, in one of the major upsets, Zimbabwe handed Australia a defeat in their first-ever T20 World Cup encounter, in Cape Town. Zimbabwe restricted the Ricky Ponting-led Australia to 138/9 before chasing it down in the final over.

Australia vs India, Durban, 2007 semi-final

Australia in the mid 2000s were deemded invincibles. Beating that side which had Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Andrew Symonds, and Brett Lee among others was no mean feat. Despite losing to Zimbabwe, Australia were expected to thrash India in the semi-finals. India racked up 188/5, riding on Yuvraj Singh's brilliant 30-ball 70. They later restricted Australia to 173/7 even though the Aussies were 134/2.

Afghanistan vs Australia, Kingstown, 2024

Fourteen years later, Australia faced their first-ever defeat to Afghanistan in international cricket. Resounding spells from Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq helped Afghanistan successfully defend 148. Australia looked set in the run-chase at 71/3. However, Marcus Stoinis's dismissal triggered their batting collapse. Earlier, Cummins took his second back-to-back history, but Afghanistan defied all odds to claim a magnificent win.