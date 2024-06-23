In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has made history by scoring the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral series.

She achieved this feat in a three-match series against South Africa, amassing a total of 343 runs, including a record-breaking 136 in one match.

This surpasses the previous record held by Jaya Sharma, who scored 309 runs in a series against New Zealand in 2003-04. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mandhana scored a solid 90-run knock in the final ODI versus SA Women (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana slams 90, breaks this WODI record for India

By Rajdeep Saha 09:17 pm Jun 23, 202409:17 pm

What's the story Indian women's cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday. She now owns the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral One-Day International series. Mandhana attained the milestone during the third WODI between India and South Africa. Mandhana scored a solid 90-run knock in the final ODI, helping India claim victory. India sealed the series 3-0. We present Mandhana's record.

Performance

Mandhana scores two tons and 90 in three-match series

Mandhana scored 117 in the first match versus SA Women before clocking another century. The Indian opener hit a record-breaking 136. It was Mandhana's 7th WODI century - joint-most by an Indian player. And now, Mandhana slammed 90 from 83 balls in a chase of 216. Mandhana's tally of runs in the three-match series is 343 runs at 143.33.

History

Mandhana makes history for India

As mentioned, Mandhana now owns the most runs by an Indian woman player in a bilateral series. She broke the record of Jaya Sharma, who amassed 309 runs in 5 innings vs New Zealand (2003-04). She also went past Mithali Raj (289 runs in 7 innings vs Australia, 2004-05) and 287 runs in four innings vs England (2009-10).

Runs

3rd Indian batter to slam 3,500 WODI runs

Mandhana slammed 11 fours in her knock of 90 from 83 balls. She struck at 108.43. Mandhana has now raced past 3,500 runs in WODIs. She has become the third Indian batter to attain the feat after Mithali (7,805) and Harmanpreet Kaur (3,565). Mandhana owns 3,585 runs from 85 matches at an average of 45.37. This was her 27th fifty.

Information

An average of 54.60 against SA Women

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has surpassed 800 runs against South Africa Women. In 16 matches, she has 819 runs at an average of 54.60. This was her 4th fifty (100s: 3).

Summary

Match summary

South Africa Women posted 215/8 in 50 overs. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt was among the runs once again, scoring a fine 61. She shared a century-plus stand for the opening wicket alongside Tazmin Brits (38). Nobody else took the impetus and got to a big score. Deepti Sharma claimed 2/27 for India. In response, India relied on key partnerships to chase down SA's score.