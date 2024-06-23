In brief Simplifying... In brief Chris Jordan made cricket history as the first English bowler to achieve a hat-trick in T20 Internationals and T20 World Cups.

In a stunning over, Jordan took four wickets without conceding a run, helping to bundle out the USA team.

Chris Jordan took all four wickets in the 19th over (Image source: X/@ICC)

Chris Jordan becomes first English bowler with T20I hat-trick: Stats

By Parth Dhall 10:07 pm Jun 23, 202410:07 pm

What's the story Hours after Australia's Pat Cummins recorded his second back-to-back hat-trick, England bowler Chris Jordan entered the record books. Jordan took an incredible hat-trick as the United States of America were knocked over for 115 in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Bridgetown. He became the first-ever England bowler with a T20 World Cup hat-trick. Here are the key stats.

A magical over from Jodan

It is worth noting that Jordan didn't have any wicket before the innings' penultimate over, where USA were bundled out. USA slumped to 115/6 (18 overs) as Adil Rashid and Sam Curran shared four wickets. Jordan dismissed Corey Anderson (18.1 overs), Ali Khan (18.3), Nosthush Kenjige (18.4), and Saurabh Netravalkar (18.5) to complete his hat-trick. Notably, Jordan didn't concede a run in that over.

First England bowler with a T20I hat-trick

As mentioned, Jordan has become the first-ever English bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cups. Moreover, he is also the first England bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals.

Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup

Jordan's hat-trick came after Cummins took one against Afghanistan in the previous match. It was the Australian seamer's second successive hat-trick. Brett Lee (Australia), Curtis Campher (Ireland), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Karthik Meiyappan (UAE), and Joshua Little (Ireland) are the only other bowlers to have taken a hat-trick in T20 World Cups.

Four wickets in an over

Jordan has become only the second bowler with four wickets in one over in T20 World Cups. Ireland's Campher did so in his record-breaking spell against the Netherlands in the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi.