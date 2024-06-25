In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some high-scoring matches with a rain of sixes.

The 2014 match between Netherlands and Ireland holds the record with a whopping 30 sixes, followed by two India-Australia matches in 2024 and 2010, each with 24 sixes.

ICC T20 World Cup: Highest aggregate sixes in a match

What's the story India beat rivals Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. It was a high-scoring affair as the Men in Blue successfully defended 205, India's third-highest total in T20 WCs. Australia were restricted to 181/6 in response. Here we look at the T20 WC matches with the highest aggregate sixes.

#5

England vs South Africa - 22 in 2016

The 2016 T20 WC encounter between England and South Africa saw records aplenty. While SA posted 229/4 while batting first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, England (230/8) chased down the total. The match witnessed a total of 22 sixes (13 from SA, 9 from England). Joe Root (4), Hashim Amla (3), Quinton de Kock (3), and JP Duminy (3) cleared the fence on most occasions.

#4

Pakistan versus Australia - 22 in 2010

It was the 2010 semi-final as Pakistan posted 191/6 while batting first in Gros Islet. Australia (197/7) crossed the line in the final over thanks to a Michael Hussey special. 22 maximums were smashed in that game too (8 from Pakistan, 14 from Australia). While Hussey went over the ropes on six occasions, Cameron White cleared the fence five times.

#3

India versus Australia - 24 in 2024

The aforementioned India-Australia clash is next on this list. India posted 205/5 as skipper Rohit Sharma made a fiery 92. Australia (181/6) failed to cross the line as Travis Head's 76 went in vain. This contest saw 24 sixes being hit (15 from India, 9 from Australia). Rohit alone smashed eight sixes. As many as four maximums came from Head's blade.

#2

India versus Australia - 24 in 2010

Australia (184/5) beat India (135/10) in the 2010 T20 WC game in Bridgetown. The Aussies tallied 16 sixes in that game as openers David Warner and Shane Watson went over the ropes seven and six times, respectively. Eight sixes came from the Indian camp, out of which six came from Rohit's willow. The game hence aggregated 24 sixes.

#1

Netherlands versus Ireland - 30 in 2014

30 sixes were hit in the 2014 game between Netherlands and Ireland in Sylhet. Ireland batters recorded 11 maximums as Andrew Poynter and Kevin O'Brien hit four sixes apiece. Though Ireland posted 189/4, the Dutch team (193/4) prevailed in just 13.5 overs. Netherlands batters hit 19 sixes in that game. Stephan Myburgh (7) and Tom Cooper (6) lead the tally.