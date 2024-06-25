T20 World Cup: Batters to slam half-centuries inside powerplay
Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock for India as they beat Australia to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Rohit hammered a star-studded Australian bowling attack, having slammed a 41-ball 92. His efforts meant India finished at 205/5 and later won by 24 runs. Here we look at the batters to score half-centuries inside the powerplay in a T20 WC match.
Rohit Sharma versus Australia, 2024
Rohit came out all guns blazing at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. India lost Virat Kohli early as they were 6/1 after two overs. Rohit bashed the Australian bowlers as he completed his fifty in the sixth over, off just 19 balls. The Indian skipper went on to smash the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups (92).
Stephan Myburgh versus Ireland, 2014
Netherlands opener Stephan Myburgh was the first batter with this feat. Chasing 190 versus Ireland in the 2014 T20 WC game in Sylhet, Netherlands were off to a stunning start thanks to Myburgh. The dasher took just 17 balls to complete his half-century as he touched the milestone in the fifth over. His 23-ball 63 helped the Dutch team prevail in just 13.5 overs.
KL Rahul versus Scotland, 2021
Rohit's teammate KL Rahul is the only other batter with this milestone. He scored an 18-ball fifty against Scotland in the 2021 T20 WC match in Dubai. Rahul, who completed his fifty in the sixth over, was dismissed right after getting the milestone (50 off 19). However, his efforts meant India (89/2) accomplished the 86-run target in just 6.3 overs.