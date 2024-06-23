In brief Simplifying... In brief Adil Rashid has matched Stuart Broad's record to become England's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history, with 30 wickets.

In a recent match against the USA, Rashid's economical bowling took two wickets for just 13 runs.

In a recent match against the USA, Rashid's economical bowling took two wickets for just 13 runs.

With a total of 119 T20I wickets for England, Rashid continues to impress in the ongoing tournament.

Adil Rashid races to 30 T20 World Cup wickets (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Adil Rashid becomes England's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 09:58 pm Jun 23, 202409:58 pm

What's the story England bowler Adil Rashid bowled superbly against the United States of America in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. The senior leg-spinner took two wickets as USA were restricted to 115/10 in 18.5 overs. With this, Rashid became the joint-highest wicket-taker for England in T20 World Cups with Stuart Broad. Here are the key stats.

Wickets

Rashid joins Stuart Broad

As mentioned, Rashid is now England's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups with Broad. The latter finished with 30 wickets from 26 games and averaged an incredible 22.36. Besides, Rashid now owns as many scalps from 29 T20 World Cup matches at 23.63. He has an impressive economy rate of 6.92. For England, Chris Jordan follows the duo with 28 wickets.

Spell

Two wickets for Rashid

USA lost Andries Gous early after (9/1) being invited to bat. However, Steven Taylor and Nitish Kumar helped USA get past 40 in the Powerplay. Rashid got rid of Taylor USA skipper Aaron Jones in quick succession thereafter. The wrist-spinner was the most economical England bowler as he took two wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Stats

Rashid owns 119 T20I wickets

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has now raced to 340 T20 wickets from 302 matches at 22.77. As many as 119 of Rashid's wickets have come for England in 113 T20Is. He averages 24.46 (ER: 7.34). Earlier in the ongoing tournament, Rashid became the first Englishman to claim multiple four-wicket hauls or more in T20 WC history (4/11 against Oman).