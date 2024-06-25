In brief Simplifying... In brief South Africa and Afghanistan are set to clash in the T20 World Cup semi-final at Brian Lara Stadium on June 27.

Both teams are eyeing their first-ever World Cup final berth, with South Africa riding a seven-match winning streak and Afghanistan boasting key performers like leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi and top run-scorer Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

T20 WC semi-final: South Africa, Afghanistan eye historic final berth

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:53 pm Jun 25, 202402:53 pm

What's the story South Africa will meet Afghanistan in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Afghan team has reached this stage for the first time in a major ICC event and would be raring to go all the way. Though SA will head into the game as favorites, they shouldn't be complacent. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Trinidad's Brian Lara Stadium will host this high-voltage affair on June 27 (6:00am IST). Batters have had a hard time at this venue in the ongoing competition. The average first-innings score here read 135 (T20Is). Pacers are expected to get assistance with the new ball. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+Hotstar for free.

AFG vs SA

Which team will script history?

SA have reached their third semi-final (2009, 2014, and 2024). Meanwhile, Afghanistan, who stunned Australia in the Super 8 stage, are enjoying their best WC campaign. Notably, neither SA nor Afghanistan have played an ICC World Cup final so far (ODIs or T20Is). The two teams have met just twice in T20Is and SA prevailed on both occasions (both matches in T20 WCs).

Campaigns

Can Afghanistan break SA's unbeaten run?

SA are on a seven-match winning streak as several players across different departments have delivered well. The Afghanistan team has also been a formidable force in the ongoing event. While their openers have been among the runs, their bowlers have hunt as a unit. The middle order, however, has been a concern for them. SA are certainly a better unit on the paper.

XIs

Here are Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats

Key performers for South Africa and Afghanistan

With 16 scalps, Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing event (ER: 6.38). His teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-getter of the competition. He has aggregated 281 runs (SR: 126). Quinton de Kock is SA's leading run-getter in this event (199 runs at a strike rate of 148.50). Anrich Nortje owns 11 wickets this year (ER: 6.00).